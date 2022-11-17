Entertainment Sports Qatar World Cup Organizers Apologize After Threatening TV Crew Live on Air A Danish film crew was filmed being threatened by security staff as they broadcasted live from Qatar's capital By Jason Hahn Jason Hahn Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 17, 2022 04:40 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty World Cup organizers apologized to a Danish television station after their crew was threatened by security as they filmed just days before the start of the 2022 tournament in Qatar. According to Reuters, Rasmus Tantholdt of Denmark's TV2 was reporting live on air in the country's capital city of Doha when he was approached by security officials who threatened to break his crew's cameras. Footage of the incident went viral on social media. "You invited the whole world to come here, why can't we film? It's a public place," Tantholdt is heard saying in the video. "You can break the camera, you want to break it?" he told security. "You are threatening us by smashing the camera?" Everything to Know About the 2022 World Cup and the Controversy Over Host Country Qatar Per Reuters, a statement from the World Cup's Supreme Committee claimed the TV crew was "mistakenly interrupted." "Upon inspection of the crew's valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity," the statement said, according to the outlet. "Tournament organizers have since spoken to the journalist and issued an advisory to all entities to respect the filming permits in place for the tournament," it continued. Rod Stewart Says He 'Turned Down' $1 Million to Perform in Qatar amid FIFA World Cup Criticism The 2022 World Cup will begin on Nov. 21 and last until mid-December. Qatar has faced controversy for its systemic discrimination against women and the LGBTQ+ community as well as the reported deaths of 37 migrant workers helping to construct the stadiums where the World Cup will be held, per The Guardian. RELATED VIDEO: Massive Stampede at an Indonesian Soccer Game Kills at Least 125 Fans Earlier this month, former FIFA president Sepp Blatter told Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger that "Qatar is a mistake" and that the choice to hold the World Cup there was "bad," according to ESPN.