Professional Volleyball Player Eric Zaun, 25, Jumps to His Death from Atlantic City Hotel

A man who died after jumping from the window of his Atlantic City hotel room has been identified as a professional volleyball player.

Officers from the Atlantic City Police Department responded just after 5:30 p.m. local time to a report of a man found dead in the parking lot of the Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa, Sergeant Kevin Fair told PEOPLE.

Detectives investigating the scene found that the man had jumped from the window of his hotel room, which was located on the 29th floor, according to News 12 New Jersey.

Police would not identify the man, but noted he was a 25-year-old from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Several volleyball organizations, meanwhile, simultaneously announced the death of Eric Zaun, a 25-year-old Cherry Hill native.

The AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour, for whom Zaun made his debut in 2017, paid tribute to the athlete on Instagram.

“The AVP is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Eric Zaun. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. He will be deeply missed,” the post read.

Zaun won AVP’s rookie of the year prize in 2017 after graduating from Limestone College in South Carolina, where he was an outside hitter on the men’s indoor team, according to his AVP profile.

He lived briefly in Florida after college before moving to Southern California to pursue his dreams of playing professionally.

“I love the culture and the lifestyle associated with beach volleyball,” he told Volleyballmag.com in 2017. “It’s great to be able to travel around the country to different beaches and locations doing what you love.”

Zaun’s final Instagram post, shared just over a week before his death, showed him playing volleyball with fellow athlete Avery Drost.

“June is gonna be a good month,” he captioned the post.

The Sand Wannabes, a forum for volleyball players, shared a tribute to Zaun on Facebook, remembering a time he dropped by Aussie’s Grill & Beach Bar in Austin.

“A few Sand Wannabes to many got to know Eric on different levels at different times from his NVL days to current AVP days, and those interactions from watching him play with so much intensity to casual convos were always memorable,” the post read. “It’s a sad day.”

The Borgata did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.