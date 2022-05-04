Korn Ferry Tour pro Shad Tuten and his wife spent their first week as newlyweds at the Huntsville Championship

Professional Golfer and Wife Spend Honeymoon at PGA Tour: 'Alabama Is Not Exactly Italy'

A professional golfer and his wife are detailing their unconventional honeymoon.

In a video shared by the Korn Ferry Tour, Shad Tuten explained that after his wedding to wife Beccah in their hometown of Aiken, South Carolina, last week, the newlyweds hit the road to spend their honeymoon in Huntsville, Alabama.

Rather than a traditional post-nuptials getaway, the couple spent their time on the golf course as Shad competed in the Korn Ferry Tour Huntsville Championship over the weekend.

"We left Monday right after the wedding to come here to Alabama," Beccah says in the clip before adding in another, "That's so us."

Shad Tuten and his wife Credit: Korn Ferry Tour/Instagram

The couple admitted that they weren't too concerned with the honeymoon dates, but just excited that their wedding date fell on a weekend when Shad didn't have any golf commitments.

Instead of a lavish honeymoon, Beccah cheered on her husband during the PGA tour.

"She's very nice," Shad said of his wife. "Huntsville, Alabama, is not exactly Italy …. But we're really enjoying our time."