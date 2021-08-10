Professional Figure Skater Elladj Bladé Is Married: 'Best Weekend of My Entire Life'

The social media star, 30, and his wife Michelle Dawley tied the knot over the weekend in an intimate ceremony

Canadian figure skater Elladj Baldé is officially married!

The social media star, 30, and his wife Michelle Dawley tied the knot over the weekend in an intimate ceremony. On Tuesday, he shared a sweet video montage of the weekend spent with family and friends celebrating the couple's love.

"Best weekend of my entire life ❤️" Baldé captioned the video, which was set to the song "Electric Love" by Børns.

Bladé is a former competitive figure skater with several national championships under his belt. Since his retirement, Bladé has used his online platform to make figure skating more accessible for his audience.

In his videos, he skates to popular artists including Drake, Mumford and Sons, Chance the Rapper, Bruno Mars, and Justin Bieber. His routines, choreographed by Dawley, reach millions.

In his mission to make his sport more accessible, he has also been vocal about the racial inequities in figure skating.

"I didn't have anyone that looked like me, and so that led me to trying to fit a mold that didn't feel super authentic to me," Baldé told CBS News of his years coming up in the sport. Instead, he said he felt he had to fit the "White, European elitist" world.

Now, he's adamant about getting the sport to welcome other young people of color to the world of figure skating.