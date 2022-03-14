Scott Hall, also known as "Razor Ramon," is reportedly on life support after suffering complications from a recent surgery

WWE Legend Scott Hall to Be Taken Off Life Support, Friend Kevin Nash Says: 'My Heart Is Broken'

WWE and WCW legend Scott Hall will be taken off life support after experiencing serious health complications, his friend Kevin Nash announced on social media.

According to the pro wrestling newsletter PW Torch, Hall is on life support after complications from hip replacement surgery earlier this month, the outlet said.

Representatives for the Georgia hospital where the outlet said he's being cared for and the WWE did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

In a post to Instagram on Sunday night, Hall's longtime friend and pro-wrestling teammate, Kevin Nash, said he will be taken off of life support once "his family is in place."

"Scott's on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support," wrote Nash, who formed the famed World Championship Wrestling (WCW) tag team "The Outsiders" with Hall in the 1990s.

"I'm going to lose the one person on this planet I've spent more of my life with than anyone else," he added. "My heart is broken and I'm so very f—g sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present."

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

With his trademark toothpick between his lips, Hall solidified his place in pro wrestling history with Nash when they joined forces with Hulk Hogan to form the New World Order, better known as "nWo," while at WCW.

The villainous group helped propel WCW's success in the late 1990s and briefly made the company the top draw in pro wrestling. The pair would continue to appear as nWo members after WCW was purchased by WWE in the early 2000s.

"I've been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him," Nash said of Hall, who also went by the moniker "Razor Ramon" in his early career. "When we jumped to WCW we didn't care who liked or hated us. We had each other. ... We were the 'Outsiders' but we had each other."

Nash continued: "Scott always felt he wasn't worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold-plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn't perfect but as he always said 'The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross.' As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain't going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn't love a human being any more than I do you."

Former WWE star Marc Mero paid tribute to Hall on Twitter with a photo of the pair embracing.

"My thoughts and prayers are for Scott Hall who is on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga," Mero wrote. "We spent many years in WCW and WWE together. Some great memories. He recently had hip surgery but had serious complications which led to three heart attacks."