Wrestler and Jackass Star Stevie Lee Dies at 54

"Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle," Stevie Lee's family shared in a statement

Professional wrestler Stevie Lee, who went by the name Puppet The Psycho Dwarf in the ring, has died. He was 54.

Lee's family confirmed the news Thursday on a GoFundMe page, revealing that the athlete "unexpectedly passed away" at his home Wednesday morning.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He was beloved by many and has many friends that were family, fans that adored him, but only his brother Jim left to take care of final arrangements," the statement read. "Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle."

Donations from the GoFundMe page will go to Lee's brother, Jim Richardson, for funeral costs.

Lee began his wrestling career on the series NWA: Total Nonstop Action in 2002. He also created the Half-Pint Brawlers organization which earned its own reality series, Half-Pint Brawlers, on Spike TV in 2010, according to Deadline.

"He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling," the GoFundMe page read. "He needs our help to give him one last curtain call."

Image zoom

Born Stevie Lee Richardson, the wrestler also appeared as himself in Johnny Knoxville's 2010 film, Jackass 3D.

He also had credits in Oz the Great and Powerful and American Horror Story: Freak Show.

Impact Wrestling, formerly known as TNA, paid tribute to the late star on Twitter.

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Stevie Lee, better known as 'Puppet The Pyscho Dwarf' in the early days of TNA," the organization wrote.

"We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family."

Pro wrestler Frankie Kazarian, 43, also honored Lee on social media.