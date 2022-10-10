Bayley Pays Tribute to Sara Lee During WWE Pay-Per-View Following the Wrestler's Death at 30

Sara Lee — a professional wrestler with WWE — died unexpectedly on Wednesday at the age of 30

By
Jason Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 10, 2022 03:59 PM
Sara Lee; Bayley
Photo: Sara Lee Instagram; Lukas Schulze/Bongarts/Getty Images

Days after the death of professional wrestler Sara Lee, WWE's Bayley paid tribute to the mother of three during a pay-per-view match over the weekend.

Lee's death was announced on Thursday by her mother on social media. In 2015, she won WWE's Tough Enough competition series, which earned her a one-year contract with the company. Her cause of death has not been publicly announced.

At WWE's Extreme Rules event in Philadelphia on Sunday night, Bayley wore wrist tape with "Sara" written on it during her Raw Women's Title Match.

She shared a picture of the tribute on Twitter earlier that day, and the post has received more than 30,000 likes on the platform.

After Lee's death, Bayley shared pictures of her and Lee and said there would "forever" be a bond shared between them.

"In wrestling, people that you didn't know yesterday can become the ones you spend every day with for years," she wrote. "Even if that changes for whatever reason, there's forever a bond. A family. I'm thinking of EVERYONE during this time. I hope Sara & the Weston family feels our hearts."

On Thursday, WWE released a statement that called Lee an "inspiration."

"WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee," the statement said. "As a former 'Tough Enough' winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans."

Following the news of the tragedy, WWE wrestler Bull James launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Lee's husband, Cory, and their three children.

"We're all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee," the campaign — which has raised more than $101,500 — read. "As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it."

RELATED VIDEO: Sara Lee Dead at 30: 'We Are All in Shock'

James added, "The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones."

In her final Instagram post shared on Oct. 5, Lee posted a mirror selfie from inside a bathroom and noted she had been struggling with a sinus infection.

"Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row," she wrote, "first ever sinus infection kicked my butt #Saraselfie #gains."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/BAVHjczySXC/ saraann_lee's profile picture saraann_lee Verified #NXTCitrusSprings bound 🚗 #carselfie 351w
Sara Lee, WWE Wrestler and Mom of 3, Dead at 30: 'We Are All in Shock'
https://www.instagram.com/p/BAVHjczySXC/ saraann_lee's profile picture saraann_lee Verified #NXTCitrusSprings bound 🚗 #carselfie 351w
What to Know About Late WWE Wrestler Sara Lee
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Rapper Coolio poses for a portrait at the SiriusXM Studios on September 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)
Michelle Pfeiffer, Kenan Thompson, Snoop Dogg and More Pay Tribute to Coolio: 'Heartbroken'
Brian Gewirtz and The Rock
Writer Brian Gewirtz's New Book Features Untold Backstage WWE Stories: 'Unsung Legend,' Says The Rock
Queen Elizabeth and Paddington the Bear have tea
Paddington Bear Shares Sweet Tribute to Late Queen Elizabeth After Their Adorable Sketch Together
Dwayne Johnson Shares His Daughter Refuses to Believe Her Daddy is MAUI from Disney's Movie MOANA. https://www.instagram.com/therock/.
Dwayne Johnson Has Been Watching His Old WWE Matches with His Daughters: 'They're Fascinated'
Mark Wahlberg, Sylvester Stallone and James Caan (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)
Sylvester Stallone Pays Tribute to 'Good Friend' James Caan After His Death: 'A Man's Man'
Grease
'Grease' Cast Members Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Death: 'One of the Kindest' Souls
Kathie Lee Gifford and Regis Philbin
Kathie Lee Gifford Remembers 'Extraordinary' Regis Philbin on What Would Have Been His 91st Birthday
Jennifer Aniston attends a special screening of Apple's "The Morning Show" at The Ham Yard Hotel on November 1, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple); https://www.gofundme.com/f/s2kg7-raise-funds-in-memory-of-gunnar-mortensen Raise Funds for the Family of Gunnar Mortensen
Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute to 'Morning Show' Camera Assistant, 39, Killed in Motorcycle Crash
BEVERLY HILLS 90210, (from the left): Ian Ziering, Joe E. Tata, Hilary Swank, 'Forgive and Forget', (Season 8, aired Sept. 17, 1997), 1990-2000.
Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling and More 'Beverly Hills 90210' Cast Members Pay Tribute to Joe E. Tata
john madden
Tom Brady, LeBron James, More Pay Tribute to Late NFL Legend John Madden
Carrie Ann Inaba attends the Tyra Banks And Ace King Productions Celebrate The Release Of The "America's Next Top Model" Mobile Game at Avalon on May 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage); Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)
Carrie Ann Inaba Reflects on Anne Heche's Run on 'Dancing with the Stars' : 'She Wasn't Afraid to Fail'
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY - SEPTEMBER 21: Donald Trump Jr., Ivana Trump, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump attends the 9th Annual Eric Trump Foundation golf invitational at Trump National Golf Club Westchester on September 21, 2015 in Briarcliff Manor City. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)
The Trump Family, Celebrities and Politicians React to Sudden Passing of Ivana Trump at Age 73 
Deborah James, Kate Middleton and Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince William Mourn Death of Deborah James: 'We Are So Sad'
Rust Actor Josh Hopkins Pays Tribute to Halyna Hutchins: 'An Absolutely Lovely Person'
'Rust' Stars Jensen Ackles and Josh Hopkins Pay Tribute to Halyna Hutchins: 'She Was an Inspiration'