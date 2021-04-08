Pro Tennis Couple Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina Are Engaged: 'To the Beginning of Our Forever'

Tennis players Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina are engaged!

The pair announced their engagement on social media last week. Monfils posted a stunning photo of Svitolina's left hand with a diamond on her ring finger as he stood in the background against a snowy mountain backdrop.

"She said YES," the French athlete wrote, adding a heart emoji. "Madame MONFILS #July2021"

Svitolina, 26, also shared two sweet photos to Twitter. In the first photo, she and Monfils, 34, pose for a selfie as she holds up her hand to show off her engagement ring.

The second photo shows a closer look at the jewelry, which glints in the sunlight as Svitolina once again holds up her hand against the snowy mountains.

"YES !!! to the beginning of our forever," she wrote.

The pair also shared the news on their joint Instagram account, writing: "To the beginning of our forever."

Svitolina and Monfils' engagement comes after they issued a joint statement in February saying that they were "taking a break" from their relationship, according to CNN. They first began dating in 2018.

"The decision was incredibly difficult, because we still have love for each other," they reportedly said at the time on their Instagram Story.

Svitolina previously told WTA Tennis that her relationship with Monfils had a positive impact on her tennis performance.

"I talk more now with my coach," Svitolina said. "I'm more open with my coach and also with Gaël about the tennis and my feelings. This really changed, I think, for the past, I don't know, nine, 10 months."