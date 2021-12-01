Pro Snowboarder Scotty James Is Engaged to F1 Heiress Chloe Stroll: 'Forever'

Scotty James proposed to Formula 1 heiress Chloe Stroll in Switzerland where he's preparing for the 2022 Winter Olympics

Congrats are in order for Australian snowboarder Scotty James and his new fiancée, Formula 1 heiress Chloe Stroll.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram this week by sharing a video of James, 27, smiling as Chloe, 26, showed off the ring while surrounded by snow flurries.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hey! We're getting married!" James said to the camera, adding, "Everyone, this is my fiancée!"

Chloe excitedly echoed her future husband before giving him a kiss on the cheek. "This is my fiancé!" she repeated.

The posts also included a photo of James on one knee in the snow as he popped the question. The bride-to-be captioned the carousel, "Forever 💍."

The pair is currently in Switzerland as James prepares for the 2022 Winter Olympics in February, according to Fox Sports. The pro snowboarder won the bronze medal in the men's halfpipe competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Meanwhile, Chloe is the daughter of Aston Martin F1 team executive chairman Lawrence Stroll. He's worth $3 billion, according to Forbes.

In April, Chloe celebrated the couple's two-year anniversary on Instagram with a series of pictures and videos from their romance over the years.

"Thanks for putting up with my incessant need to celebrate everything and anything, giving me piggybacks when my feet hurt, for knowing I can be flexible with plans and really putting it to the test (espys 2019), for telling me I look better with no makeup on (at the worst times), for planning dinner dates at the same time as I do, for letting me eat food off your plate when I know you hate it, for always giving me the attention I require and being the most incredible human. Happy 2 years ❤️," she wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

She has revealed that it was the her brother, F1 driver Lance Stroll, who set her up with James.

"Lance actually called me and said, 'I think I just found the guy you're going to marry,'" Chloe told the Herald Sun. "It was kind of strange. I had a conference in Park City [Utah], which was where his next competition was the same weekend and a lot of random things happened."

"Scotty was very cute. We dated for about four months, or as he likes to say, we got to know each other, before he officially asked me to be his girlfriend," she recalled.