Nigel Sylvester, Pro BMX Athlete and Internet Star, Is Riding from the Screen to the Page with New Book

"This is the first bookmark to see how powerful the bicycle is, and I hope that people understand that," Sylvester tells PEOPLE of his new photography book, Nigel Sylvester: GO

By
Jason Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022 04:12 PM
Nigel Sylvester, Harrison Boyce, Rob Dyrdek Where was the image taken – Los Angeles, Paris, London, Dubai, New York When was the image taken – 2015 – 2019 Who took the photograph – Harrison Boyce Full credit line – Harrison Boyce/Rizzoli
Photo: Harrison Boyce/Rizzoli

Nigel Sylvester rode his first bike when he was four years old, and the New York native hasn't stopped pedaling since.

"The moment that I touched the bicycle and took those first few pedals, I knew at that point that the bicycle would be present throughout my life," the Pro BMX athlete tells PEOPLE. "I feel like the way we're designed as people, we gravitate towards certain things. And the bicycle was my thing."

In the years since taking that first ride, Sylvester has left this mark on BMX culture by blending the sport with music, fashion and art; a concept that is immediately evident in his popular point-of-view YouTube series, GO.

The videos have received tens of millions of views and show Sylvester riding his bike — or jet ski, or Ferrari — at a breakneck speed through major cities like Miami, Las Vegas, and Tokyo. But the spice of Sylvester's videos comes from how they showcase both city streets and the things that few get to experience, like hanging out with the likes of Steve Aoki and DJ Khaled or, in the case of his Dubai trip, jumping out of an airplane with a bike.

The videos, usually about five to ten minutes in length, can take weeks to plan and shoot, Sylvester says. And while that may seem like a complex undertaking (because it is), Sylvester says, at his heart, he likes to keep things simple.

"I feel staying true to yourself as a creative is the most important thing," he says. "And for me, that's how I found success. Throughout my career, I've evolved — any artist, athlete, or creative will evolve because your experiences are different. You get different influences, and different things inspire you."

True to the title of the series, Sylvester's GO videos are fast-paced and constantly in motion. Clips seamlessly transition into each other, and a clip filmed from a hotel stairwell will switch to a photo studio, then back out to the street moments later. GO videos are filled with fluid sequences like these and can be considered the visual equivalent of a rhythmic hip-hop beat.

But for one rare moment, Sylvester is slowing things down to take GO from the screen to the page.

Nigel Sylvester: GO, a photography book out Oct. 11 from Rizzoli, features more than 200 pages of Sylvester and his trips around the world, which were taken by photographer and cinematographer Harrison Boyce.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Harrison Boyce/Rizzoli
R: Caption . PHOTO: Harrison Boyce/Rizzoli

"It was definitely a process," Sylvester says of choosing what to include in the book. "But we decided, man, what are the most important stories for each city? And also what are things that people haven't seen before?"

Like the GO videos, the collection features cameos from celebrities such as A$AP Ferg, former NBA player Nick Young and Super Bowl XLVI champion Victor Cruz. But between the famous faces and places featured on the book's pages, Sylvester — who also runs the Nigel Sylvester Foundation with the goal of donating thousands of bikes to underprivileged youth — hopes the images inspire more people to take up riding.

"I hope that people are inspired and moved in some way, in a positive way," Sylvester says of the book. "I also hope that people understand the boundlessness of bicycle riding. We always say the bike is the most accessible mode of transportation in the world. And to see the bicycle help facilitate this journey around the world — and we still have more to go — but this is the first bookmark to see how powerful the bicycle is, and I hope that people understand that as well."

Nigel Sylvester, Harrison Boyce, Rob Dyrdek Where was the image taken – Los Angeles, Paris, London, Dubai, New York When was the image taken – 2015 – 2019 Who took the photograph – Harrison Boyce Full credit line – Harrison Boyce/Rizzoli
Harrison Boyce/Rizzoli

Assembling the book, and looking back at hundreds of photographs from his life, offered Sylvester a chance to reflect on a journey that began as a kid growing up in Jamaica, Queens, and one that has allowed him to reach more people with his bike than he could have ever imagined.

"One of the things we've been afforded by filming GO are the friendships we fostered throughout the experience. I've met amazing people throughout the process of the series thus far that I'll know for the rest of my life and that I speak to on a frequent basis," he says. "That is probably the most important part — the friendships and the community that we've built, and sharing with people that they could go accomplish whatever they want."

"The ethos of GO is the unapologetic, relentless, graceful pursuit of any dream," Sylvester adds. "We all have dreams and goals and ideas. So to have the GO brand reinforce that, a place where people can galvanize others, it's a powerful thing, and I want to continue to build it."

Related Articles
Elena Delle Donne
WNBA's Elena Delle Donne Releases 'Most Inclusive Shoe There Is' Inspired by Sister with Cerebral Palsy
Eesean Bolden with NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard for Culture Jam Vol. 2
Kawhi Leonard Is Working on 'Culture Jam Part 2' : 'He's Very Hands-On' Says Partner Eesean Bolden
Gold Medallist Damian Warner of Canada pose following the Men's Heptathlon during Day Two of the World Athletics Indoor Championships at Belgrade Arena on March 19, 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia
Olympic Gold Medalist Damian Warner Wants to Be 'Open and Honest' About Mental Health
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock (5882687s) Kate Bosworth, Matthew Davis Blue Crush - 2002 Director: John Stockwell Universal USA Scene Still Drama; Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1642488a) The Fast And The Furious, Matt Shulze, Michelle Rodriguez, Chad Lindberg, Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Johnny Strong, Jordana Brewster, Rick Yune Film and Television
''Blue Crush' ' Was Almost a Very Different Movie, the Film's Screenwriter Reveals on its 20th Anniversary
Brian Gewirtz and The Rock
Writer Brian Gewirtz's New Book Features Untold Backstage WWE Stories: 'Unsung Legend,' Says The Rock
Best Cycling Shorts Lead
10 Cycling Shorts for Every Type of Rider
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns attend Spotify's House of Are & Be event with dvsn, Lucky Daye, and D-Nice at Sunset Tower Hotel on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns' Relationship Timeline
NO HANDS. NO FEET. NO LIMITS. Quad Limb Deficient Teen Showcases the True Power of Sport Through Inspiring Movie releasing July 12th https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/8e69b5luc09ygid9w28g5/h/Photo%20Selects?dl=0&subfolder_nav_tracking=1 How Landis Sims, Teen Baseball Player without Hands and Feet, Is Motivating Others to 'Live without Limits'
How Landis Sims, Teen Baseball Player with Limb Differences, Is Motivating Others to 'Live Without Limits'
Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers attend the 2nd Annual Party For No Reason Presented by JAJA Tequila on April 01, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
The Chainsmokers Will Perform Concert 20 Miles Above Earth in Upcoming Space 'Adventure'
https://wetransfer.com/downloads/af6246e8f358704ac0952f034c1a11b120220525163638/b06b5b
Track and Field Stars Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall on Embracing That 'It's Okay to Be Different'
tim Tebow and wife
Tim Tebow Opens Up About Married Life: 'I've Had So Many Opportunities to Learn and to Grow'
Trevon Jenifer
Trevon Jenifer on Building a Shadow Box to Hold Latest Paralympic Gold Medal, Hard Work Paying Off
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland on Leaving Sweet Notes in Her Son's Lunchbox and New Kids' Book: 'Always with You'
Jay Glazer; Dwayne Johnson
How Dwayne Johnson Helps Fox NFL Reporter Jay Glazer Deal with Depression: 'He Can Lift Me Up'
ZIGGY MARLEY
Ziggy Marley on 'Getting to Know' His Kids 'as Human Beings' During Pandemic and His Picture Books
Elena Delle Donne
Elena Delle Donne, One of WNBA's 25 Game-Changing Players, Hopes to Increase Girls' Participation in Sports