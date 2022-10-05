'History Made': Presidents and Celebrities Congratulate Yankees' Aaron Judge on Hitting No. 62

The verdict is in: Presidents to Yankees Hall of Famers to native New Yorkers are all impressed with Aaron Judge for hitting homer No. 62!

The Yankees slugger, 30, surpassed Roger Maris' record for home runs in an American League single season on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas, against the Texas Rangers.

The home run for the record books came nearly a week after Judge tied Maris' record last Wednesday.

Following Judge's history-making homer, President Joe Biden tweeted his congrats.

"Congrats @TheJudge44 on home run 62. History made, more history to make," Biden wrote.

Meanwhile, former President Bill Clinton thanked the outfielder for "giving baseball fans everywhere a thrilling season."

Mr. Saturday Night star Billy Crystal, a longtime Yankees fan, also called the Tuesday night event "thrilling" in a tweet.

"I was 13 when I saw Maris hit #61. Watching Aaron @TheJudge44 hit #62 tonight made me feel like I was 13 all over again. What a thrilling moment. What a thrilling season."

Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter also got in on the congratulatory action, while looking ahead to the postseason.

Other New York icons also sent their praise via social media, from New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to the New York Jets — and the Empire State Building even lit up in Yankees pinstripes colors after the record-clincher.

Others argued that Judge's accomplishment was even more significant, given that he did it un-aided. In 2001, Barry Bonds set the all-time single-season home-run record with 73 — though baseball fans often call into question his success as he was later linked to performance enhancing drugs.

Legendary sportscaster Dick Vitale tweeted, "Wow I missed it - YES ⁦@TheJudge44⁩ ⁦@Yankees⁩ hits 62nd & to me & many others that love baseball is the LEGIT BASEBALL RECORD for HR's in a ⁦@MLB⁩ season. (not counting the steroid aided HR hitters)."

And even Maris' son, Roger Maris Jr., could not resist honoring the new AL home run king while alluding to the record's asterisked history.

"Aaron Judge is the new CLEAN HOME RUN KING!! All the young kids who watched Aaron Judge set the single season record for home runs … you finally have someone to revere! No more trying to explain to you how someone could possibly hit 73 home runs."