President Joe Biden Welcomes Milwaukee Bucks to White House to Celebrate Historical NBA Championship Win

The occasion marked the first time NBA Champions have visited the White House since 2016

President Joe Biden welcomed the Milwaukee Bucks to the White House in honor of the team's big NBA Championship win.

The occasion was not only a celebratory one, but also historical as it marked the first time NBA Championships visited the White House in nearly five years. On Nov. 10, 2016 then Champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers visited the White House while President Barack Obama was in office.

During Monday's event, star player Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke on the importance of hard work.

"With hard work, with sacrifices... if you dedicate yourself, wake up every day and try and get better in anything you do, anything you love and believe in your dreams, you can accomplish great things in life," Antetokounmpo said.

Elsewhere during the special event, President Biden was given a special green Bucks jersey, imprinted with his last name on the back.

Biden excitedly accepted the special jersey and congratulated the team on their big win.

"To all the players, that's what you represent for so many people — pride and decency," President Biden said. "You represented yourself and your families, your organizations and a great American city by staying true to who you are."

The Bucks won the 2021 NBA Championships on July 20, defeating the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6. The win clinched the team's second NBA championship victory in franchise history, and their first win in 50 years.

According to the White House members of the Bucks team who took part in the ceremony include: Peter Feigin, President; Barry Baum, Chief Communications Officer; Marc Lasry, Owner; Wes Edens, Owner; Mike Fascitelli, Owner; Alex Lasry, Senior Vice President; Mike Budenholzer, Coach; Jon Horst, General Manager; Giannis Antetokounmpo, Player; Jrue Holiday, Player; Brook Lopez, Player and Donte DiVincenzo, Player.

The president and team took pictures together during the ceremony as a band played the song, We are the Champions.

For many members of the team, it was a truly an unforgettable day.

"A kid from Arlington sitting at The White House steps …" said Bucks player Pat Connaughton recounting his experience.