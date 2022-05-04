President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris Meet Team USA Olympians and Paralympians at White House

Dr. Jill Biden spoke to the more than 600 gathered athletes, who competed in the Tokyo Summer Games and Beijing Winter Games, before introducing her husband as an "even greater fan of Team USA"

U.S. President Joe Biden takes pictures with members of Team USA on the South Lawn at the White House on May 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Biden hosted the team to celebrate their victories in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games and Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Team USA just celebrated their incredible success and perseverance at the White House.

Nearly 600 athletes who competed in the Tokyo Summer Games last year and the 2022 Beijing Winter Games — including over 200 medalists among them — gathered at the White House on Wednesday to meet with President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Dr. Biden (who was wearing a special Team USA coat) began the ceremony on the White House's South Lawn, speaking directly to the huge group of Olympians and Paralympians.

"When we cheer you on, we are more than our cities or our states or our backgrounds, we are a part of something bigger than ourselves," Dr. Biden said. "You help us believe in the impossible and leave our differences behind."

First Lady Jill Biden, US President Joe Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff welcome members of Team USA following their participation in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games and Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 4 2022 The president, first lady, vice president and second gentlemen pose with members of Team USA | Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

Continued the first lady, "You all are forever one of the most elite, most celebrated athletes in this world. I hope that you are proud of everything you have accomplished because we all are, we are so proud of you."

She then introduced the president, teasing that her husband was an "even greater fan of Team USA."

"Our favorite part of the Olympics was watching your families watch you, learning about who you are," President Biden said in his own speech. "Because we learn about how big and diverse and talented, how great this nation is, just how diverse we are."

Olympic Speed Skater Brittany Bowe and Olympic Curler John Shuster present US President Joe Biden with a Team USA jersey during an event welcoming members of Team USA following their participation in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games and Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 4 2022 President Joe Biden and members of Team USA | Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

Continued the president, "The pandemic made training and competing especially difficult and draining, but you did it, and we were in awe, not just of your incredible athleticism but your endurance and your state of mind, but most of all your character."

Elana Meyers Taylor, 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics bobsledder, speaks on stage on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Biden welcomed Team USA to celebrate their participation in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games and Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. Elana Meyers Taylor | Credit: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty

The special ceremony also included speeches from athletes, including winter bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor.

Later, the president, first lady, vice president and second gentlemen were presented with Team USA gear by speed skater Brittany Bowe, curler John Shuster, track and field athlete Kara Winger, para triathlete Melissa Stockwell, para alpine skiers Danelle Umstead and Tyler Carter, para rugby player Chuck Aoki, and wheelchair basketball athlete Matt Scott.