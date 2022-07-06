Biden Tells Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle They're Pursuing 'Every Avenue' to Bring the WNBA Star Home

The White House said that Biden is also working on a letter to send to the two-time Olympic gold medalist in Russia

President Joe Biden says he's taking action to secure Brittney Griner's return to the U.S.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the White House said that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris called Cherelle Griner, Brittney's wife, on Wednesday to reassure her that they're working to bring the WNBA star home from Russia.

"The President called Cherelle to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney's release as soon as possible, as well as the release of Paul Whelan and other U.S. nationals who are wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia and around the world," the statement read. "He also read her a draft of the letter the President is sending to Brittney Griner today."

In addition, the statement says Biden "offered his support" to Brittney's family and "committed to ensuring they are provided with all possible assistance while his administration pursues every avenue to bring Brittney home."

Biden called Cherelle two days after he received a handwritten letter from Brittney where she pleaded for help, writing, "I'm terrified I might be here forever."

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow Credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that Biden had read Brittney's handwritten letter to the president.

"I can say that the president did read the letter," Jean-Pierre said, "I was there when he read the letter."

"This is an issue that is a priority for this president," she added at the press briefing, saying that it is always a priority for Biden to bring home any U.S. national that is being held or detained abroad. "We are going to use every tool that we possibly can to make that happen."

Jean-Pierre also shared that Brittney had just spoken to National Security Advisor Sullivan on their "second call in the past about 10 days."

"We believe she needs to come home, she should be home — as well as Paul Whelan, who is being held, and other US national who is being wrongfully detained abroad," Jean-Pierre said.

"He is doing everything that he can," she said of the President's efforts. "The White House is closely coordinating as well with the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, who has met with Brittney's family, her teammates, and her support network."

Jean-Pierre continued, "We are going to continue to have those conversations and we're gonna make sure that she and others get home safely. This has been on top of mind for the president, he takes this to heart."

On Tuesday, Cherelle spoke to CBS Mornings and said that Biden had not yet responded to Brittney's letter, which arrived on July 4.

"It's honestly very disheartening," she told host Gayle King.

In the letter, obtained by ESPN's T.J. Quinn, the two-time Olympic gold medalist pleaded for freedom and expressed her fear that she may never return home.

"... as I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey or any accomplishments, I'm terrified I might be here forever," she wrote.

When asked by King how Cherelle felt about that quote, she said, "it breaks my heart." She continued, "BG is probably the strongest person that I know so she doesn't say words like that lightly, that means she truly is terrified that she may never see us again."

"I share those same sentiments," Cherelle admitted.

Brittney was detained at Sheremetyevo International Airport in February after vape cartridges containing hash oil, an illegal substance in Russia, were allegedly found by authorities in her luggage.

The U.S. State Department later officially classified Griner as wrongfully detained by the Russian Federation. "Our position for some time on this has been very clear. Brittney Griner should not be detained. She should not be detained for a single day longer," Ned Price, State Department spokesperson, said in a June 14 press briefing.

On Friday, she began her trial in Russian court and will remain in custody until hearings are complete, her lawyer Alexander Boykov told The New York Times.