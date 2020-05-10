Premier Lacrosse League Players Pay Tribute to Their Biggest Fans — Mom! — in Mother's Day Video

As the players share kind words of love and admiration for their mothers, old family photos and videos are also shown

Players in the Premier Lacrosse League are making sure their moms know how special they are this Mother's Day.

The league gathered numerous lacrosse players for a tribute to the women behind the men. The special video has the athletes recounting everything their mothers sacrificed to help them achieve their goals and dreams.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hey mom, I am so excited to celebrate you," Scott Ratliff says near the start of the video.

Adds Mike Ehrhardt to his own mother, "You're the heart and soul of this family, and you're the rock."

As the players share kind words of love and admiration for their mothers, old family photos and videos are also shown.

Image zoom Paul Rabil and his mother Courtesy Paul Rabil

Image zoom Paul Rabil and His Mother Courtesy Paul Rabil

Some recounted all they put their parents through to get them to practice growing up, and pushing them to "honor commitments," league Co-Founder Paul Rabil says in the clip.

"All the sacrifices you've made, all the time that you've spent getting me from place to place," John Galloway notes.

RELATED: Jonathan Scott, Christina Anstead and More HGTV Stars Send Happy Mother’s Day Wishes

Says Rabil near the end of the clip, "Even to this day you tell me I'm great, and you even tell me I'm the best. And it's because of that I've gotten to the place I am, today."

Image zoom Sergio Perkovic and his mother Courtesy Sergio Perkovic

Image zoom Sergio Perkovic and his mother Sergio Perkovic

Rabil exclusively tells PEOPLE of putting together the special video, "Dear Moms, we love you. From teaching us how to tie our cleats, to encouraging us to be brave, picking us up when we’re down, and always believing in us."

RELATED: Mom and Son Dog Pair in Shelter for 8 Months Looking for Forever Home For Mother's Day

"On behalf of all the players in the PLL, we’re wishing you and every mom a Happy Mother’s Day."