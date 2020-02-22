Pregnant Twins Nikki and Brie Bella to Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

More good news is on the way for the Bella Twins!

Just weeks after Nikki and Brie Bella revealed that they’re each expecting a baby within a week-and-a-half of the other, World Wrestling Entertainment announced that the Total Bella stars, both 36, will be inducted into its Hall of Fame as part of its 2020 class.

The news was first shared by Alexa Bliss during “A Moment of Bliss” segment on Friday Night SmackDown, with the WWE confirming the induction in a statement soon after the reveal.

The former pro wrestlers now joins fellow inductees Batista and nWo members Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman and Kevin Nash as WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

They are scheduled to take their place in the Hall of Fame April 2 in Tampa, Fla.

Nikki and Brie confirmed their respective pregnancies exclusively to PEOPLE last month when the latter admitted that people were going to think the timing was “a joke.”

“We both are shocked,” Brie said. “People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

“[It was] a total surprise,” Nikki added. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

Nikki’s baby on the way with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev will be her first child. Meanwhile, Brie and husband Daniel Bryan‘s impending bundle of joy will join big sister Birdie Joe, 2½.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Bellas Podcast, the duo addressed rumors that they underwent in vitro fertilization to time their pregnancies concurrently.

“It’s so ridiculous. Brie and I both did not do IVF,” said Nikki. “We did not plan on being pregnant together.”

She went on to point out how “major” of a process IVF is and also said of her own pregnancy, “I’m still in shock even though I’m really happy.”

“This is just what God wanted. This is the way the universe worked,” the expectant star added. “God has a plan for it and I’m going on the ride with it, but there was just no planning here. We ain’t the scheming twins. You got the wrong girls here. They weren’t even planned pregnancies, let alone at the same time.”

“I’m trying to figure out how I’m going to do two,” Brie said on the podcast of adding another member to her family. “I got six more months to figure that s— out.”