Portland Trailblazers' Damian Lillard Revealed as Latest Cover Star of NBA 2K

"It’s one of those things like a signature shoe, everybody just don’t get it," the five-time NBA All-Star said of the honor

Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard is now an NBA 2K cover star.

The 29-year-old guard is the first of three athletes to reveal their cover for NBA 2K21, the latest version of the popular basketball video game series, it was revealed on Tuesday.

"It’s one of those things like a signature shoe, everybody just don’t get it," the five-time NBA All-Star said in an interview with The Athletic. "To be able to join the line of players that have been on the cover of 2K, it’s an honor."

Lillard will exclusively be on the cover for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows P and Google Stadia editions of the game.

A separate athlete will be revealed on Wednesday for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X — Sony and Microsoft's newest consoles —won't hit stores until later this year.

"This is a special moment for me in my NBA career," Lillard said in a statement, as reported by ESPN. "I’ve been a fan of NBA 2K for years and love how they represent all aspects of basketball culture. I’m an avid 2K player, so I’m honored to join the other NBA greats who have been on the cover."

"I’m grateful to all my fans and can’t wait for everyone to experience the game later this year," Lillard added.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was on the cover of last year's NBA 2K.

While many celebrated Lillard being chosen as one of the athletes to get the honor, there was a small group of fans on social media who expressed disappointment that late NBA star Kobe Bryant wasn't selected.

It's unclear whether Bryant will be one of the two remaining athletes to get covers this year. If he is chosen, he will likely be selected for the "Legends" cover, which will go public on Thursday, according to ESPN.