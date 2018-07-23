Chicago Police Searching for Missing Special Olympics Athlete Who Has Autism

Chicago police are continuing their search for an athlete from Bangladesh, who was reported missing last week while he was visiting the city.

Rezwanul Haque, 22 — who was in town to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the International Special Olympics — was last seen leaving his hotel in Chicago on Thursday afternoon, Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi tells PEOPLE.

“He is seen on [hotel surveillance] video getting into an SUV outside of his hotel and he essentially drives off,” Guglielmi continues, adding that “there’s no information at this point to suggest any type of foul play.”

Haque, who has autism, is considered a high-risk missing person.

Rezwanul Haque Chicago Police Department

The group with which Haque, a soccer player, was traveling first realized that the athlete was missing on Thursday afternoon, and searched for him in both the areas he had frequented during his stay, as well as the places he was interested in visiting while in Chicago. After failing to find him, they called the police department.

“We got the complaint sometime in the morning on Friday,” the spokesperson said, adding that afterwards detectives were sent over to the hotel, where they quickly uncovered the surveillance footage that showed Haque “leaving the hotel by his own accord.”

That evening, authorities sent out his photo and information to the media in hopes that somebody had seen the missing athlete. Police were also sent to the lakefront area, which is near Haque’s hotel, as well as to major tourist destinations in the city.

On Friday night, Chicago police tweeted a photo of Haque, saying that the missing athlete, who was described as being 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighing 160 lbs., “cannot speak English.”

The missing person’s alert also described what Haque was last seen wearing: a blue hat with “USA” on the front, a blue polo shirt with “Bangladesh” written in red lettering on the back, black pants and white gym shoes.

“Please help us locate this high risk missing person who was participating in the Special Olympics Games in Chicago. If you have any information please call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8385,” the tweet read.

“We’re remaining deeply concerned about Rezwanul as our foremost priority is the well-being and safety of our athletes,” Special Olympics International told PEOPLE in a statement on Monday. “We continue to work with the local authorities to help locate the missing athlete.”

“We’re continuing to look for him,” Guglielmi tells PEOPLE, adding that the authorities do not have “any type of cell-phone information for him.”

Additionally, the police have reached out to U.S. Custom and Border Protection, asking the agency to flag Haque’s movements, should the athlete attempt to leave the country.

“We are in real time communication with the International Special Olympic folks and are actively searching for him,” Guglielmi adds.

If you have any information on Haque, contact the Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.