Police Investigating Scottish Soccer Coach for Allegedly Headbutting Rival Manager

"I was called a 'little rat', but I don't know why," Fran Alonso said after he was allegedly headbutted

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 29, 2023 12:56 PM
Rangers Women's Coach Craig McPherson Hearts Women v Rangers Women - Scottish Women's Premier League - Oriam Centre, GLasgow, Scotland, UK - 15 Jan 2023
Photo: Luke Nickerson/Shutterstock

Scotland Police are investigating after Rangers assistant coach Craig McPherson allegedly headbutted Celtic Women's manager Fran Alonso at the end of a heated soccer match on Monday.

The Celtic and the Rangers are known as the "Old Firm," with both Glasgow-based teams sharing a history of intense rivalry as two of the most popular and successful clubs in Scotland.

The incident allegedly took place after a 1-1 draw at Broadwood Stadium. Video circulating on social media appears to show McPherson approach and headbutt Alonso in the back of the head while the Celtic coach was shaking hands with players.

Alonso, 46, spoke with broadcaster Sky Sports after the match, saying: "I don't know. You can see there, somebody pushed me from behind. I never talked to [him] the whole game.

"Obviously he's disappointed to concede a goal in the last minute, totally get it. But I don't know," the Spaniard said, adding: "I was called a 'little rat,' but I don't know why."

Celtic Head Coach, Fran Alonso during the SWPL match between Celtic and Spartans at K-Park on November 08, 2020, in East Kilbride, Scotland.
Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty

Rangers head coach Malky Thomson told Sky Sports: "Without me seeing it at all, I don't know that I can comment on it. If that's the case, then there will be an investigation and we'll obviously look at it."

Scotland Police confirmed with PEOPLE that they "received a report regarding an incident at Broadwood Stadium on the evening of Monday, 27 March, 2023," adding that "enquiries to establish any criminality are at an early stage."

A Celtic FC spokesperson told PEOPLE: "Clearly this is a hugely concerning incident, falling well below any acceptable standard," adding: "We understand the matter is now being investigated and it will be up to all relevant authorities to take any appropriate action."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

PEOPLE has approached the Rangers for comment.

It's not the first incident between managers for these rival clubs. In 2011, Celtics manager Neil Lennon and the Rangers assistant Ally McCoist were involved in an ugly shoving match that resulted in each coach being banned from multiple games.

Related Articles
Ja Morant listens to a question during a news conference
Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Reportedly Enters Counseling Program in Florida
Ja Morant
Ja Morant Claims Gun Shown on His Instagram Live Is Not His: 'I Put Myself in a Bad Position'
YELLOWJACKETS season 2
The Cast of 'Yellowjackets': Everything to Know
Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, and Brendan Hunt pose in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'Ted Lasso': Everything to Know
Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants poses with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Giants defeated the Patriots by a score of 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana
Eli Manning's 4 Children: Everything to Know
Madonna attends The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Madonna's Dating History: From Sean Penn to Guy Ritchie
Nia Long (L) and her Husband Ime Udoka (R) attend the BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman attends the ITV Palooza 2019 at the Royal Festival Hall on November 12, 2019 in London, England
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman's Relationship Timeline
Bryan Kohberger
Idaho Murder Suspect: What We Know About Bryan Kohberger
Wizards Star Bradley Beal Under Investigation Following Incident with Fan
Incident Between Wizards Star Bradley Beal and Fan in Orlando Under Police Investigation
Mariners Angels Baseball
MLB Suspends 12 Players and Coaching Staff Involved in Angels-Mariners Brawl
Image
Fan Banned from BYU Games After Allegedly Hurling a Racial Slur at a Player During Volleyball Match
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Alex's Conviction
Barbara Walters 20 / 20
Barbara Walters' Most Memorable Interviews, Including Her 'Mistake' of Asking One Star 'What Kind of Tree Would You Be?'
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline
3:54 / 19:00 Richard Fierro hailed as a hero for stopping Club Q shooter
Army Veteran and Drag Performer Among the Heroes Who Stopped Club Q Gunman: 'I Was Done with War'