Police Investigating Scottish Soccer Coach for Allegedly Headbutting Rival Manager

Scotland Police are investigating after Rangers assistant coach Craig McPherson allegedly headbutted Celtic Women's manager Fran Alonso at the end of a heated soccer match on Monday.

The Celtic and the Rangers are known as the "Old Firm," with both Glasgow-based teams sharing a history of intense rivalry as two of the most popular and successful clubs in Scotland.

The incident allegedly took place after a 1-1 draw at Broadwood Stadium. Video circulating on social media appears to show McPherson approach and headbutt Alonso in the back of the head while the Celtic coach was shaking hands with players.

Alonso, 46, spoke with broadcaster Sky Sports after the match, saying: "I don't know. You can see there, somebody pushed me from behind. I never talked to [him] the whole game.

"Obviously he's disappointed to concede a goal in the last minute, totally get it. But I don't know," the Spaniard said, adding: "I was called a 'little rat,' but I don't know why."

Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty

Rangers head coach Malky Thomson told Sky Sports: "Without me seeing it at all, I don't know that I can comment on it. If that's the case, then there will be an investigation and we'll obviously look at it."

Scotland Police confirmed with PEOPLE that they "received a report regarding an incident at Broadwood Stadium on the evening of Monday, 27 March, 2023," adding that "enquiries to establish any criminality are at an early stage."

A Celtic FC spokesperson told PEOPLE: "Clearly this is a hugely concerning incident, falling well below any acceptable standard," adding: "We understand the matter is now being investigated and it will be up to all relevant authorities to take any appropriate action."

PEOPLE has approached the Rangers for comment.

It's not the first incident between managers for these rival clubs. In 2011, Celtics manager Neil Lennon and the Rangers assistant Ally McCoist were involved in an ugly shoving match that resulted in each coach being banned from multiple games.