Police Bodycam Footage Shows Officers Removing Marshawn Lynch from Allegedly 'Stolen' Car: Report

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has released bodycam footage from the officers who arrested former NFL star Marshawn Lynch Tuesday for an alleged DUI.

Video from the incident shows Lynch, 36, sitting in the driver's seat of a black Shelby GT500. According to a report obtained by USA Today, Lynch told officers he had stolen the car after he was found asleep at the wheel with the driver's side door open on Tuesday morning.

"Lynch stated that he was not drinking and he does not do drugs, but that he stole the vehicle," per the report.

The former NFL star, who was parked with the car off during the interaction, repeatedly asked officers to explain to him "the problem" or, reason for their stop, as seen in the footage.

"The car's not on, the car is not going," said Lynch. "What is the problem? I'm just asking what's the problem," he asked, as seen in the footage, shortly before Las Vegas police pulled him from the vehicle and arrested him. "Right now if you don't get out of the vehicle, you will be charged with obstruction. That is a criminal offense," one officer told Lynch.

Police alleged in the arrest report that Lynch's eyes were bloodshot and watery, and that the athlete was only wearing one shoe, smelled of alcohol and had a difficult time remaining coherent throughout his interaction with officers. USA Today reported that arrest report stated Lynch "would speak and then fall back asleep several times throughout the encounter."

Police said they were unable to conduct field sobriety tests at the scene due to Lynch's state. He was arrested Tuesday morning shortly before 8 a.m.

Lynch is facing four charges, including DUI, failure or refusal to surrender proof of security, driving an unregistered vehicle and failure to drive in the travel lane, according to jail records via USA Today. His bail was set at $3,381 and he is scheduled to appear in court in December.

Lynch's attorneys issued a statement on Thursday, refuting the charges and alleging that the former Seahawk was not stopped by police for drinking while driving. "Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI. Rather, the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation," said Richard A. Schonfeld and David Z. Chesnoff.

The statement continued: "We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone's concern and support."

Lynch's arrest occurred during a traffic stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue, the LVMPD told PEOPLE Tuesday.

"Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," officials said. "Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence."

CBS Sports reports that the arrest comes just one day after Lynch was named as a special correspondent for the 2022 Seahawks broadcast team. He last played for the NFL in 2019.