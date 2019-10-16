P.K. Subban Gives Inside Look at New Life in New Jersey with Fiancée Lindsey Vonn in YouTube Video

P.K. Subban is giving his fans an inside look at his life in New Jersey with fiancée Lindsey Vonn through his relaunched YouTube channel.

In a video clip called “My First 24 Hours as a Devil” released on Wednesday in collaboration with Liquid Light, Subban, 30, and Vonn — who got engaged in August — show off their new home, pal around with their dogs, give a tour of the hockey player’s closet stocked with over 9,000 pairs of shoes, and watch Law & Order, before he heads off to a game with his team, the New Jersey Devils.

Olympic gold medalist Vonn, who retired from professional skiing this year after a storied career that saw a record number of World Cup wins, has dated Subban, a defenseman on the Devils, since early 2018.

Rumblings of a romance began when Vonn, 34, was spotted at a Nashville Predators — Subban’s former team — game in April of last year. The pair made their relationship red carpet official at the CMT Music Awards in June 2018.

In September, Vonn sold her Colorado home to move in with him in New Jersey, about a month after the two announced their engagement.

“Since she is now retired from professional skiing, she is spending more time there to be close to him while he is in season,” Vonn’s rep told PEOPLE at the time.

In an interview with Vogue at the time of their engagement, the couple recounted Subban’s romantic proposal, which PEOPLE exclusively confirmed.

Subban told the magazine of the engagement, “I wanted it to be very personal and about how serious I’m taking it.”

“It’s about us and our family. I kept it close to the chest,” he explained.

The athlete picked an emerald stone to propose to the retired Olympic skier, sharing with Vogue, “I got the ring and said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to do it home.’ Everything kind of came together on that day. Everyone says the stars aligned — well, it was actually a full moon. I was worried because I knew she would want to be dressed up and not in her pajamas, and it just so happened she had a business meeting, so she was fully dressed up.”