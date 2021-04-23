P.K. Subban was placed on the team's COVID-19 list on Tuesday and won't play in this week's games against the Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL Star P.K. Subban Tests Positive for COVID: It 'Hit Me Pretty Hard But Battling Through It'

P.K. Subban has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

On Friday, the NHL star, 31, announced on Twitter and Instagram that he tested positive for COVID, sharing a video of himself in a bathtub.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Alright Subbanator here, in one for a couple days. This COVID raked my kitchen. Just wanted to say thank you to everybody for gifts, well wishes, get well soon. I appreciate it. Love you guys so much," Subban said in the clip.

"This COVID thing hit me pretty hard but just battling through it, working through it. Just remember to take care of yourselves, stay healthy, I love you guys. I definitely will be back in the mix soon," the New Jersey Devils player concluded.

P.K. Subban #76 of the New Jersey Devils skates against the Boston Bruins during the first period at TD Garden on March 30, 2021 in Boston P. K. Subban | Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty

Subban, a defenseman, was placed on the team's COVID list on Tuesday and won't play in this week's games against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It marked the first missed game this season for Subban, who started his first year with the Devils last season after a trade from the Nashville Predators in June 2019.

The Devils failed to make the Stanley Cup Qualifiers last season.

In December, Subban and ex Lindsey Vonn called off their engagement after three years of dating. The pair, who began dating in early 2018, confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE in August 2019.

The former Olympian, 36, announced the split on Instagram. "Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal," Vonn wrote, sharing a photo of the former couple. "However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."