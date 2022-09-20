P.K. Subban Announces Retirement from NHL After 13 Seasons: 'This Chapter is Closing'

The 33-year-old defenseman has played for three different teams over the course of his NHL career

Published on September 20, 2022 12:10 PM
New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban (76) waits for a face-off during their NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on March 15, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
P.K. Subban. Photo: Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty

P.K. Subban's career in the NHL is coming to an end.

After 13 years, the NHL defenseman, 33, announced he was leaving the league in a post to social media Tuesday morning.

"I remember my dreams of playing in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup, similar to the guys on the Don Cherry Rock'em Sock'em tapes at the end of every volume, with black eyes, broken bones, and tears of joy," he begun the post, referencing the series of hockey highlight videos. "To this day, I still dream about it."

Subban then shared, "the end of this chapter is closing and after 13 years in the NHL, I have made the decision to retire."

He said throughout his career he has always thought of himself as "a person who happened to play hockey" not "'just a hockey player.' "

"Having that perspective allowed me to enjoy every shift like it was my last, celebrate every goal with emotion, and play every game as if someone paid to watch me play who had never seen me play before," he continued.

Subban thanked his parents who he called "the best people I have ever met" and the "most supportive" brothers and sisters.

"To all my fans that have supported me and continue to support me since the first day I stepped on to the ice, thank you! You picked me up when I was down, supported me through tough times and had my back through it all!"

The athlete was also sure to thank the league as a whole who gave him "a platform that allowed me to give back thru my charities."

P. K. Subban attends the "Black Ice" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
P.K. Subban. Emma McIntyre/Getty

He also thanked the individual organizations he has played for throughout his tenure which included the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and most recently, the New Jersey Devils.

"I look forward to the road ahead, and the many exciting opportunities to come," he continued. "I'm excited to share what those are with you all when the time comes!"

Subban's career began back in 2007 when he was drafted by Montreal in the second round, 43rd overall. He then debuted for the team in 2010 where he played until 2016. In 2013, the Canada-native won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman.

Subban also brought home a gold medal for Canada in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

Later that year, ESPN reported, Subban became the NHL's highest-paid defender at the time when he signed an eight-year, $72 million contract extension with the Canadiens.

In June 2016, he was traded to Nashville before being traded again in 2019 to New Jersey where he would eventually finish his career after becoming a free agent in July, ESPN said.

P.K. Subban #76 of the New Jersey Devils plays the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the game at Prudential Center on April 23, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
P.K. Subban. Andy Marlin/NHLI via Getty

In addition to his accomplishments on the ice, Subban has done a lot of charitable work through his P.K. Subban Foundation.

The foundation was formed in 2014, with the athlete hoping to create positive change by "building a community of people who are passionate about helping children around the globe."

"It is not about gratification; it is about responsibility," Subban told Global Heroes magazine in 2021 when asked about the most satisfying part of his philanthropic contributions. "When you take ownership of your responsibility, you do not look for gratification in what you do."

In addition to his work with his foundation, which has included a $10 million donation to the Montreal Children's Hospital, Subban started the Blueline Buddies program while he was with the Nashville Predators in Tennessee.

Subban also donated $50,000 to the daughter of George Floyd — an amount that was matched by the NHL and commissioner Gary Bettman, which Subban said he was "extremely thankful" for.

