P.K. Subban Pays Tribute to Jimmy Hayes and His Legacy at Former NHL Player's Funeral Procession

P.K. Subban was among those who gathered in Dorchester, Massachusetts, to pay their respects to Jimmy Hayes.

Subban, 32, participated in the funeral procession for the former NHL player, which took place at St. Ann's Church on Monday. Hayes, 31, died on Aug. 23.

The New Jersey Devils defenseman captured photos and videos of the public tributes for Hayes as he joined the groups of young athletes lining the streets to honor their hometown hero.

"All for Jimmy," Subban captioned his Instagram carousel, which also included a photo with the late hockey pro's younger brother, Kevin Hayes.

For the funeral, Hayes' widow, Kristen was in attendance, as well as their family members and friends. The couple's two young sons, Beau, 2, and 3-month-old Mac, were not at the service.

Before she walked up to the podium to speak, Kristen was seen gently placing her hand on her late husband's wooden casket, which was draped with a white funeral pall. "My dearest Jimmy, I cannot believe I am standing here a month after our three-year wedding anniversary. You were simply the best. There's no other way to put it," the mother of two said.

Speaking about how much her beloved enjoyed being a father to their two sons, Kristen also described Jimmy's "heart of gold" and "infectious" smile as well as how "it was so fun becoming a parent with you."

"I will try my best to fill your shoes, but I know it's nearly impossible," she said, adding that, as of late, it is "the little things I will miss most, like the sound of your voice … and the high-five at 8 p.m. after the kids were in bed."

Hayes was pronounced dead by first responders at his Milton home on Aug. 23. The evening prior to his death, Hayes celebrated their son Beau's second birthday with Kristen and their infant son Mac, who was born on May 5.