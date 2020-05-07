P.K. Subban Jokes He Hasn't 'Gotten Sick' of Fiancée Lindsey Vonn: We 'Really Love Each Other'

P.K. Subban's time from home — and away from the rink — has been productive, to say the least. He's hosting a new NHL trivia show, keeping up with daily workouts, and spending a lot of quality time with his bride-to-be, Lindsey Vonn.

"I know for her and me, it's been more exciting than not because of the fact that this season, we spent a lot of time apart," says Subban, 30. "Lindsey was traveling for about 10 weeks over that time. So, to be with each other every day, it's been great."

And he adds, "I think that we truly, really love each other and we're actually pretty compatible because we haven't tried to kill each other over this time. It's been literally like ... What's it been? Like six weeks that we've been together every day, almost 24 hours a day. And I haven't gotten sick of her."

The New Jersey Devils defenseman and Olympic skier Vonn, 35, began dating in early 2018 and got engaged in August 2019.

"That's probably the scary thing for a lot of people in predominantly new relationships and even old relationships, is spending every single day and every moment of every single day with your partner and what that looks like and how that goes," the athlete says, "and I think every day has been great for us. We find the adventure in every day and have fun with it."

Part of the adventure for Subban has been hosting NHL Hat Trick Trivia for the league's social media accounts. The new weekly show has fans answer a trio of hockey trivia questions from their homes for a chance to win NHL prizes. Players and celebrities — including Michael Keaton — occasionally pop in to help deliver the questions.

"It was an opportunity for me to do something that I'd never done before," Subban tells PEOPLE of taking on the gig. "I've never hosted a trivia show. I've hosted other shows, but never a trivia show. And they said, 'Listen, during this time, the fans need something to watch.' And I said, 'Why not?' "

Many of the participants — who win items like a team jersey — are frontline workers in the pandemic, which Subban calls the "coolest part." He adds, "I think having some doctors and police officers and nurses come on has been great because, really, they're the real heroes of all this. ... I feel like I'm bringing happiness to their day, and that means a lot."

Subban is happy people enjoy the show and admits it's a little hard to "pull off" as it's done over Zoom. He hopes that post-quarantine, the show can move to an actual studio.

The athlete is not afraid to share his life with fans, admitting that he and Vonn "embrace it."

"We embrace the areas that we're okay with being public about. And then there are other parts of our relationship that we don't share, and we accept that," he says of his fiancée, who officially entered retirement from competitive skiing last year. "But I think that's also why our fan base is so loyal and continues to grow — because we're honest with our fans. We don't really show things in a way that's not considerate, especially during this time and what people are doing."

"Obviously, Lindsey and I are one of those couples during this time where we're not thinking about our next meal," says the hockey player. "We're not thinking about making bill payments, but we understand that there are people out there that are. So, we're also very considerate of what we show during this time."

He continues, "I think for Lindsey and I, the basis of us has always been our foundation and giving back and helping people and we continue to show that."