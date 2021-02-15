Steelers Quarterback Mason Rudolph and Tennis Pro Eugenie Bouchard Confirm They're Dating

Love is in the air for Mason Rudolph and Eugenie Bouchard!

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers' backup quarterback, 25, and the pro tennis player, 26, took their romance public with a Valentine's Day Instagram post.

In the beachside shot, which was shared by Rudolph, the couple wore bathing suits as they wrapped their arms around each other and flashed huge smiles.

"My Valentine. ♥️" Rudolph captioned the sweet photo.

Though Bouchard didn't share any snaps with Rudolph on Instagram, she did post an image of herself lounging in her red bikini and confirmed she was in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"Quick vday getaway 💕" the tennis star wrote beside the photo.

She also posted a video to her Instagram Story, showing off their suite at the Four Seasons Residence Aviara, which was decorated with red roses and a bottle of champagne.

The confirmation of their relationship comes after the pair reportedly started dating in the fall, according to TMZ.

During that time, Bouchard was seen at several of Ruldoph's football games, which sparked speculation that they were a couple.

Following their Instagram debut, several of Ruldoph's friends — including teammate Zach Banner, Seattle Seahawks center Brad Lundblade and Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyler Matakevich — left supportive comments on the photo.

"So many broken hearts ... Don't worry, I'll be their crying shoulder ..." Banner, joked.

"The debut!" Lundblade wrote.