Pittsburgh Steelers MVP TJ Watt Marries Soccer Star Dani Rhodes in Beautiful Mexico Wedding

The couple has been engaged since 2021, and tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas this weekend

TJ Watt is married!

The Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker tied the knot with his soccer star girlfriend Dani Rhodes in Cabo San Lucas this weekend and the two were among many sporty supporters.

Watt and Rhodes have since reposted many snaps and videos on their Instagram Stories, with most of the moments captured by teammates and friends who were in attendance on the couple's special day.

The Instagram stories featured oceanside views and lots of loving moments at the elaborate wedding.

Watt was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in January, which makes this year one full of milestones for the athlete.

His now-wife, Rhodes, played for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League. In fact, athleticism is a family affair.

Watt is one of three brothers who all play for the NFL. The trio is seen having fun in Mexico before the wedding while sporting colorful patterned outfits.

The football player announced his engagement to girlfriend Rhodes last year.

"I am the luckiest man in the world," he captioned a series of photos from the special moment, which included a shot of the NFL player, 27, down on one knee.

"YES. YES. YES 💍," Rhodes, added in her own post.

Rhodes is also a former teammate of Kealia Ohai, who's married to TJ's older brother JJ Watt.

Last year, TJ and JJ shared a special moment with their brother Derek before the three siblings faced off against one another in an NFL game.

Before the game began, JJ — who at the time played for the Houston Texans, but has since signed with the Arizona Cardinals — stood between his brothers, who both play for the Steelers.

"Started in the backyard ..." JJ, 33, captioned the family snapshot.