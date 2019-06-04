Pittsburgh Steelers Star Attends Prom with Teen Whose Date Broke Up with Him: 'Decided Why Not?'

Image zoom JuJu Smith-Schuster/ Instagram

When his date left him hanging before prom, a Pennsylvania high student improvised and got an NFL star to go with him instead.

Pittsburgh Steelers player JuJu Smith-Schuster showed up to Chartiers Valley High School’s prom with student Anthony Molinaro, who invited the wide receiver over Twitter when his original date broke up with him.

“Got a DM from [Molinaro] a while back about needing someone to go with, decided why not, had a litty night at his school!” Smith-Schuster, 22, wrote on Twitter on Monday, along with a set of pictures showing the two in matching green suits.

According to ESPN, after students at the prom saw Smith-Schuster, they broke out into a chant to mock his former Steelers teammate, Antonio Brown, who criticized him after he forced a trade to the Oakland Raiders.

Many on Twitter praised Smith-Schuster for taking time out to fill in as Molinaro’s date, calling him a “role model” and a “leader in the community.”

“Another reason why you are a role model to the younger generation, keep it up!” wrote one user.

“Matching suits and all. That’s just awesome. Guy is A1,” wrote another.

Prom w/ my bro @amoli_13! Got a DM from him a while back about needing someone to go with, decided why not, had a litty night at his school! YouTube vid coming soon! pic.twitter.com/lL8pUzXZJf — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) June 3, 2019

According to ESPN, Smith-Schuster was the Steelers’ top receiver last season, and lead the team with 111 catches and 1,426 yards.

But during the offseason, he has spent time making appearances in the Pittsburgh community, such as hosting a water balloon fight at a local park, volunteering at a nursing home and filming a video for newlyweds on their wedding day, thanks to the groom’s sister.

“I sent him a message at 12:56 on Saturday afternoon on Instagram, ‘Hey, could you do me a small favor?’ ” recalled Kalea Anderson to Trib Live. ” ‘My brother is getting married today. My whole family, obviously you know that we’re Steelers fans, you are their favorite player. It would make their entire day if you could send a video saying, ‘Happy Wedding Day Jesse!’ ”

RELATED: NFL Star Ryan Shazier Dances at His Wedding Over a Year After Severe Spinal Cord Injury

“Everybody was like, ‘This is so awesome!’ ” she said.

Anderson praised the NFL star for being so involved in the lives of many in the community.

“Everything that he does, I feel like he is so humble at such a young age and for him to just go out of his way and choose to do this stuff, it’s not like he has to do any of this for anyone but he does,” she told the outlet. “He just continuously does all these random acts of kindness. He’s a major role model for someone 16 or 17 years old, someone very humble to look up to.”