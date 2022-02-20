Brian Flores Hired by Pittsburgh Steelers After Filing Lawsuit Against NFL Alleging Discrimination

The former Miami Dolphins head coach alleged ongoing discrimination in hiring and firing practices within the league in the lawsuit filed Feb. 1

Brian Flores has a new home in the NFL.

The former Miami Dolphins head coach, 40, has been named the Pittsburgh Steelers' senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach, according to a statement shared by the team on Saturday.

Flores, a Black man, filed a lawsuit against the NFL on Feb. 1, alleging ongoing discrimination in hiring and firing practices within the league.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he is "excited" about Flores "given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL."

"Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team," Tomlin said.

Flores is a 14-year veteran coach in the NFL. He began his career in a personnel role with the New England Patriots in 2004, before he was promoted to Bill Belichick's staff in 2008.

Flores remained with the Patriots until 2019, when he inked a deal to become head coach of the Dolphins. After going 5-11 during his first season at the helm, Miami went 10-6 in 2020 and 9-8 in 2021.

However, Flores was fired by the Dolphins in January, despite having two years left on his contract. He had also led the team to back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in nearly two decades.

In his lawsuit against the NFL, Flores alleged that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered Flores a monetary bonus of $100,000 for each game he lost. When he did not follow the alleged orders, Flores claimed general manager Chris Grier told him that Ross was "mad" because the late-season wins were "compromising [the team's] draft position."

stephen ross and brian flores Credit: John McCall/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty

Flores also alleged that Ross pressured him to recruit a "prominent quarterback" at the end of the 2019 season, an act that violates the NFL's tampering rules. After Flores refused, Ross allegedly invited him for lunch on his yacht, only to inform him that the aforementioned quarterback would be stopping by.

Flores claimed he refused the meeting and left the yacht, which he said led to him being "treated with disdain and held out as someone who was noncompliant and difficult to work with."

"With regards to the allegations being made by Brian Flores, I am a man of honor and integrity and cannot let them stand without responding. I take great personal exception to these malicious attacks, and the truth must be known. His allegations are false, malicious and defamatory," Ross said in a statement to PEOPLE after the lawsuit went public.