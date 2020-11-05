Pittsburgh Steelers Players Send Food to Local Pennsylvania Poll Workers: 'Very Appreciated'

A spokeswoman for Allegheny County said that the team's gesture was "very appreciated"

The Pittsburgh Steelers are doing their part in supporting poll workers at a local ballot-counting site in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday night, members of the NFL team sent food to a warehouse on Pennsylvania Avenue in Pittsburgh’s North Side for Allegheny County election staffers, who are continuing to count remaining ballots to help determine the winner of the 2020 presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The county shared a video on Twitter of workers carrying delivered boxes of food from The Cooked Goose Catering Company, located in Oakdale, into the warehouse.

"Thank you, ⁦@steelers, for your kindness. Chicken, rigatoni, veggies, rolls, pies and more! We’re grateful for the wonderful food from @TheGooseExpress," the county said.

County spokeswoman Amie Downs told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the team's gesture was "very nice, very appreciated."

"We’ve been working very long hours, so for them to have thought of us is very kind," Downs added.

According to Downs, Steelers officials reached out Wednesday evening and asked if they could help feed the poll workers. Around 7:30 p.m. local time, the trays of food from the Cooked Goose Catering Company arrived.

While no Steelers players were present at the polling site due to COVID-19, linebacker Vince Williams responded to a tweet about the team's good deed with a praying hand emoji.

The Steelers are currently 7-0 in the 2020 NFL season. Their next game is against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Allegheny is one of many counties in Pennsylvania that is continuing to count mail-in and absentee ballots. According to the Associated Press, Donald Trump has a narrow lead in the state over Joe Biden, with 87 percent of the state reporting as of Thursday morning.