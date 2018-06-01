Danny Farquhar, MLB Pitcher Who Suffered Aneurysm During Game, Says 'Doctors Call Me a Miracle'

Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar is speaking out for the first time since he was released from the hospital after experiencing a ruptured brain aneurysm during a game on April 20.

In an interview with Good Morning America that aired Friday, Farquhar, 31, said doctors were amazed about his recovery so far, as ruptured brain aneurysms can kill many of the people who experience them.

“I had a few doctors call me a miracle,” Farquhar told ABC News of his recovery from that terrifying day he says he doesn’t remember. “[They tell me] how lucky I am to be as functional as I am.”

Farquhar had just stepped off the mound during the sixth inning of Chicago’s game against the Houston Astros when he vomited and collapsed in the dugout. He received medical attention from staff at the stadium before he was transported to the intensive care unit at Rush University Medical Center ,where doctors discovered he had experienced the ruptured brain aneurysm. He remained in the hospital for weeks until he was released in early May.

Ruptured brain aneurysms occur when there is a bulging spot on an artery in the brain, which weakens over time as blood flows against it, according to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation. This bulge can then swell and rupture as pressure builds, releasing blood around the brain.

Aneurysms are most prevalent in people 35 to 60 years old, the foundation says, and an estimated 6 million people in the United States have an un-ruptured brain aneurysm. Of the people who experience a rupture, 40 percent will die, and 66 percent of those who survive will experience neurological problems.

Farquhar said he has thought about how fortunate he is to have experienced the medical emergency with help readily available. If he were alone when it happened, things could be very different today.

“I was just thinking, man, if this would have happened when I’m in a hotel room by myself,” he explained, “[I would have been] part of the 40 percent.”

He added: “But, obviously, all the prayers that everybody had for me, you know, had some sort of effect… And God has a plan for me, I just don’t know what it is yet.”

Though he has been cleared to do activities and “anything” he would like, he has not been given the go ahead to pitch in a professional game just yet — that will likely have to wait until next season.

“He’s been true to himself and how his body feels,” his wife, Lexie, told ABC News. “He understands that a setback in this will mean a lot more. You can’t just push through the pain.”

White Sox pitcher Nate Jones echoed the shared amazement of Farquhar’s recovery when he visited his teammate in the hospital in May.

“None of us in here knew what to expect, and to be where he’s at today, it’s a miracle. It’s pretty awesome to see,” Jones recently told MLB.com. “He’s a moving, functional human being. He’s Danny.”

Farquhar is scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers — and he says it will be his first time throwing a baseball since the ordeal. (So far, he’s only thrown lightweight Wiffle balls to his kids.)

While it might be a while before he pitches in an actual game, Farquhar says he is fortunate to still be alive: “The positives are just the outlook on my life and children. You know, how lucky I am to be here.”