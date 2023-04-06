Pitcher Calls Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. a 'Cheater' After Suspended MLB Star Hits Homer Off Him

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a home run during a minor league rehab game this week — but one person wasn't impressed.

Tatis is playing with the Triple-A El Paso for two weeks before rejoining the Padres, due to his suspension last season for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, per ESPN.

During his second game with the minor league team on Wednesday night, Tatis hit a home run against Kade McClure, who plays for the Giants-affiliated Sacramento River Cats.

After the game, McClure responded to a tweet from San Diego news anchor Darney Tripp, who said the pitcher "will be telling people for years about the time he gave up an absolute nuke to Fernando Tatis Jr."

Christian Petersen/Getty

McClure quoted Tripp's tweet while taking a jab at 24-year-old Tatis and his suspension.

"Cheater hits a home run on a rehab assignment during a steroid suspension," the 27-year-old wrote to Tripp.

McClure's tweet received a mixed response from fans, with many criticizing the pitch that led to Tatis' home run and some defending McClure.

El Paso eventually beat Sacramento 8-5.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Tatis has expected to catch criticism with his MLB return on the horizon. He was suspended for 80 games in August after testing positive.

"The good part of being in this game is you have memories," Tatis told the outlet in February. "I feel like I've seen everything this game can bring you, what the fans can bring you."

He added: "And I'm definitely looking forward to that challenge. It's gonna be fun. It's gonna be one of the most emotional years I feel like in my career, and looking to embrace it, and I'm looking to what is going to come."

According to the outlet, Tatis will likely return to the major leagues on April 20.