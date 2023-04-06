Pitcher Calls Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. a 'Cheater' After Suspended MLB Star Hits Homer Off Him

Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance last year

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a former Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He started at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter in 2017 and interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 04:14 PM
Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres poses for a portrait during MLB photo day at the Peoria Sports Complex on February 23, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona.
Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a home run during a minor league rehab game this week — but one person wasn't impressed.

Tatis is playing with the Triple-A El Paso for two weeks before rejoining the Padres, due to his suspension last season for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, per ESPN.

During his second game with the minor league team on Wednesday night, Tatis hit a home run against Kade McClure, who plays for the Giants-affiliated Sacramento River Cats.

After the game, McClure responded to a tweet from San Diego news anchor Darney Tripp, who said the pitcher "will be telling people for years about the time he gave up an absolute nuke to Fernando Tatis Jr."

Pitcher Kade McClure #85 of the San Francisco Giants poses for a portrait during the MLB photo day at Scottsdale Stadium on February 24, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Christian Petersen/Getty

McClure quoted Tripp's tweet while taking a jab at 24-year-old Tatis and his suspension.

"Cheater hits a home run on a rehab assignment during a steroid suspension," the 27-year-old wrote to Tripp.

McClure's tweet received a mixed response from fans, with many criticizing the pitch that led to Tatis' home run and some defending McClure.

El Paso eventually beat Sacramento 8-5.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Tatis has expected to catch criticism with his MLB return on the horizon. He was suspended for 80 games in August after testing positive.

"The good part of being in this game is you have memories," Tatis told the outlet in February. "I feel like I've seen everything this game can bring you, what the fans can bring you."

RELATED VIDEO: Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch

He added: "And I'm definitely looking forward to that challenge. It's gonna be fun. It's gonna be one of the most emotional years I feel like in my career, and looking to embrace it, and I'm looking to what is going to come."

According to the outlet, Tatis will likely return to the major leagues on April 20.

Related Articles
LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey interacts with fans during LSU's Women's Basketball National Championship Celebration at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA NCAA Women's Basketball LSU Women's Basketball National Championship Celebration, Baton Rouge, USA - 05 Apr 2023
Kim Mulkey Holds Back Tears During LSU Championship Parade: 'This is My Home'
Amateur Sam Bennett of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia.
Golfer Sam Bennett Has Late Father's Last Written Words to Him Tattooed on His Arm: 'Stuck With Me'
Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick at the Inaugural 2023 Pickleball Slam at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on April 2nd, 2023
Andy Roddick Says Pickleball Has Been a 'Fun Excuse to Reconnect' With Andre Agassi
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 10: Darron Lee #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Chiefs 35-32. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Former NFL Player Darron Lee Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting His Mother and Mother of His Child
Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox poses for a photo during the Chicago White Sox Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Completes Cancer Treatment: 'My Life Changed Forever'
Grant Wahl
Late Sports Journalist Grant Wahl Honored with Tribute In Latest 'Ted Lasso' Episode: 'Means So Much'
Andrew Dodson
Kentucky High School Football Player Dies of Brain Injury After Getting Hit During Scrimmage: 'Heartbroken'
Brittney Griner Throws Wife Cherelle a Belated Birthday Party: ‘Bae Missed My 30th Last Summer, Obviously'
Brittney Griner Throws Wife Cherelle a Belated Birthday Party: 'Bae Missed My 30th Last Summer, Obviously'
Angel Reese, Jill Biden
LSU's Angel Reese Rejects Jill Biden's Apology for White House Invite: 'You Said What You Said'
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 30: Josh H. Smith #47 of the Texas Rangers looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 30, 2022 in Anaheim, California. The Angels defeated the Rangers 9-7. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Texas Rangers' Josh Smith Receives 6 Stitches After Getting Hit in the Face with 88 MPH Pitch
Ayesha Curry attends the Miu Miu Womenswear S/S 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais d'Iena on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France.
Ayesha Curry Says Finding Her Confidence 'Has Definitely Been a Journey'
Simone Biles bridal shower
Simone Biles Celebrates 'Cloud 9' Themed Wedding Shower Ahead of Nuptials with NFL Star Jonathan Owens
Rowdy celebrations held in Storrs as fans celebrate UConn’s big win
15 Arrested, 16 Taken to Hospitals During Celebrations Following UConn's March Madness Win
Caitlin Clark from Iowa and Angel Reese from LSU
Caitlin Clark Defends Angel Reese After Backlash for Her Taunts: 'I'm a Big Fan of Hers'
Bill Murray Cheers on Son Luke During UCONN March Madness Game
Bill Murray Cheers on Son Luke During March Madness Championship Win: 'He's Worked Very Hard'
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Singer Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Gerard Piqué Says He Gets Outraged Messages from Shakira Fans: 'People Who Have No Lives'