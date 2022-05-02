Pitcher Ben Joyce Sets Record for Fastest Pitch in College Baseball History: 'Unreal'
Relief pitcher Ben Joyce is putting the baseball world on alert.
On Sunday, the junior at the University of Tennessee threw the fastest pitch ever recorded in college baseball history, according to Sports Illustrated.
The pitch, which happened during Tennessee's game against Auburn University, clocked in at an astonishing 105.5 mph, the university said on Monday morning.
"For everyone asking, this was the Ben Joyce pitch that was clocked at 105.5 mph on our @Yakkertech system," the Tennessee Baseball Twitter account said in a tweet that included a video of the pitch.
"As you'll hear in the clip, the stadium gun registered it at 104 mph," the tweet added. "Unreal stuff."
Tennesee went on to win the game 5-3.
As noted by USA Today, Joyce's pitch is the second-hardest thrown pitch in baseball history, with Aroldis Chapman's 105.8 mph pitch for the Reds in 2010 claiming the top spot.
"The arm and the body feel great, I'm feeling good every day and ready to keep going," Joyce said after the game, according to WATE reporter Kellyanne Stitts.
Jordan Beck, Joyce's teammate, was left impressed by the pitcher's performance.
"I feel sorry for anyone that has to go against him," he said, as noted by WBIR reporter Madison Blevins Hock.
Joyce will take the field once again this week when Tennessee takes on Alabama A&M on Tuesday.
With a 40-4 record, Tennessee is currently the top-ranked team in college baseball.