The 33-year-old pitcher now has an ejection on his record before he's even played in his first game as a Pittsburgh Pirate

Pirates Player Ejected from the Game for Arguing with the Ump — While Sitting in the Stands

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Derek Holland was ejected from Sunday's game for arguing with the ump — but he wasn't even on the diamond.

The incident occurred in the bottom of the third inning of the match-up against the St. Louis Cardinals, according to reports. Cardinals' Lane Thomas was at the plate when the Pirates and Holland apparently — loudly — disagreed with a call that was made, USA Today reported.

Moments later, Pirates manager Derek Shelton and home plate umpire Jordan Baker got into a socially distant argument, both putting on their face masks before approaching one another. Shelton had reportedly come to argue with Baker over Holland's ejection.

"I THINK this is the moment when Derek Holland was ejected from the stands. Seriously," MLB Network host Robert Flores tweeted, including a video of the argument.

Holland was sitting in the stands at the time because he wasn't playing in the game. The 33-year-old pitcher now has an ejection on his record before he's even played in his first game as a Pirate, as he was acquired by the team in the offseason.

"Getting ejected before you ever throw a pitch is a heck of a way to start the season. Cap tip, Derek Holland," The Athletic reporter Stephen J. Nesbitt tweeted.

Nesbitt later reported Holland's response to the ejection. The pitcher admitted to having dropped the "F-bomb."

"What I said, I don't know if I can technically repeat. There was an F-bomb in there somewhere. It was 'Let's Go,' and then an F-bomb in there somewhere," Holland told reporters on Monday.

The MLB began their adapted season on July 23. One of the biggest changes made to protect players and staff from the virus is the shortening of its regular season to just 60 games.