Despite its name, pickleball has nothing to do with fermented cucumbers.

But to its (ever-growing) legion of fans, the sport is just as addictive as the veggie in its name. With multiple books on the sport, high-profile investors, artist-designed pickleball paddles and even a televised celebrity tournament in the works, it's about as ubiquitous too.

So what exactly is this sport you can't escape? For starters, pickleball is often compared to a smaller version of tennis, but a bigger version of ping pong. Tournaments can be played on a court either indoors or outdoors with a paddle.

One of the reasons pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America (with a 40% increase in players since 2019, according to the New York Times) is because it caters to people of all ages and athletic abilities. So whether you strive to be the Serena Williams of pickleball or simply just want a reason to be social on a Sunday morning, there's a league for you.

If your goal is to become the greatest pickleball payer of all time, Major League Pickleball does exist, and Tom Brady (among other A-list athletes) is "coming to dominate" with his investment in the league.

Here's everything else to know about the court sport on the rise.

What are the rules of pickleball?

Getty

According to the official USA Pickleball rules, the sport can either be played as singles or doubles. This means that you can have two players on a team or you can play individually. Doubles is the most common. Regardless of how you choose to play, the rules and court remain the same.

The serve must be underhand, with the ball-paddle contact remaining below waist level. 'Drop serves' (hitting the ball off a bounce) are also permitted, in which the aforementioned rules don't apply.

One serve is allowed per server, and it must be made diagonally crosscourt. Specifics on serves vary depending on whether the game is played as doubles or single. USA Pickleball's official rules explains it further, but of note is that only the serving team may score.

How does scoring work for pickleball?

The interesting part about pickleball gameplay is that only the serving team can score points. Normally, games are played to 11 and the team must win by 2 points. Tournaments games are typically played to 15 or 21, and also must win by 2.

What equipment is needed to play pickleball?

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Each player must be equipped with a pickleball paddle, which is smaller than a tennis racquet and a bit bigger than a ping-pong paddle. They are primarily made of lightweight composite materials, including aluminum and graphite.

As for the ball, pickleballs can be compared to wiffle balls due to the hollowness, holes and similar size — but they are different since pickleballs are slightly heavier and the hole shapes aren't the same. They come in a variety of colors, but must be a solid shade to comply with the International Confederation of Pickleball's guidelines.

Lastly, a net is needed! They must be 36 inches high by 22 feet wide. (Oh, and don't forget sneakers!)

Do you have to be athletic to play pickleball?

Athleticism is not necessary to play pickleball, which is why the sport is so popular among a wide range of ages. Fun is the name of the game for those who aren't looking to go pro!

But, the sport does have its fair share of players who take it seriously — so in that case, athletes should possess speed, agility and coordination for advanced gameplay. Plus, an understanding of the various strokes and techniques would be beneficial to up one's skill level.

What's Major League Pickleball?

Mindy Schauer/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty

Believe it or not, there is a professional league for the quickly-growing court sport, called Major League Pickleball (MLP). It includes 12 teams with each squad consisting of two women and two men.

Its mission? "To elevate pickleball in everything we do, from the thrilling events we produce to the unparalleled content we create," the MLP website reads. Its vision? "To leave our mark by becoming the most well-known leader in professional pickleball, because we never stop innovating (and challenging ourselves in the process)."

Tournaments take place in cities across the country, such as Austin, Texas and Newport Beach, California. The last game of the season is slated to take place in Columbus, Ohio.

Which celebrities have invested in Major League Pickleball?

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced that he's becoming an MLP owner, joining other athletes like tennis star Kim Clijsters, NBA champion LeBron James and NFL star Drew Brees.

Brady shared the news in an Instagram video. "Look, I've been trying to find a way to extend my professional sports career, in my 40s, even into my 50s, 60s, 70s! As long as I can, right? And I think I got the answer," he said. "Seems like everyone else has the answer too — pickleball!"

The MLP said that Brady and Clijsters are buying an expansion team, with games beginning in 2023, per CNBC. The group will be led by Knighthead Capital.

Furthermore, NBA stars Draymond Green and Kevin Love will become owners in the league that plans to increase its size from 12 teams to 16. The league did not reveal the names of the NBA stars' teams or where they will be located.

What are the origins of pickleball?

Getty

Despite pickleball's recent rise to popularity, the court sport has been around since the summer of 1965. It was founded by three dads — Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum — in the summer on Bainbridge Island, Washington.

Pritchard came up with the name, inspired by "the thrown-together leftover non-starters in the 'pickle boat' of crew races," per the origin story detailed by USA Pickleball. But it was Joel's son Frank — 14 years old at the time — who prompted his dad to "make up a game" when he was bored in Bainbridge.

"Joel and Bill went to the back shed and grabbed a plastic perforated ball from a plastic bat and ball set that Frank had been given for his birthday earlier that year," the story reads. "They located a pair of table tennis paddles, set up the badminton net, grabbed the ball and played that first game."

Where can I watch celebrities play pickleball?

Given the sport's moment in the zeitgeist, you're likely to be able to find a celebrity playing almost anywhere. But you could also just tune into Pickled on CBS Nov. 17 to watch an assortment of stars including Jimmie Allen, Will Ferrell and Emma Watson go paddle-to-paddle in the sport.

According to Variety, not only will celebs be competing, but Cari Champion, John Michael Higgins and Bill Raftery will join Colbert in commentating, and Claussen Pickles (fittingly) will sponsor the halftime analysis.