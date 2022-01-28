12 Photos of the Very First Winter Olympics in Chamonix, France
The first Winter Olympics were held nearly one century ago in Chamonix, France, in the French Alps, in January 1924
The First Winter Olympics
Known then as "International Sports Week," the very first Winter Olympics were held in 1924 in Chamonix, France, which is situated in the French Alps. In 1925, the International Olympic Committee retroactively created the Winter Olympics, making the 1924 Games the first.
Pictured: Crowds gather to watch the 10,000m speedskating event.
The Inaugural Parade
A total of 16 nations participated in 12 events, all held outside amidst the stunning background of the French Alps.
Pictured: Team Italy marches in the inaugural parade at the 1924 Winter Olympics.
The First Winter Olympic Champion
American speedskater Charles Jewtraw (right) became the first American to win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics when he won the first event, 500m speedskating.
Need for Speed
Pictured: Jewtraw speeds past the finish line while competing in the event.
The Youngest Competitor
Sonja Henie of Norway (right) was the youngest competitor at the first Winter Games — she was just 11 years old when she placed 8th in the figure-skating competition.
She would go on to become a 10-time world champion, six-time European champion and three-time Olympic champion, and eventually start a successful acting career.
Skating Through the Competition
Women only participated in figure skating events, and there were just 13 women competing at the first Winter Olympics in total.
Herma Planck-Szabo of Hungary (left) took home the gold, Ethel Muckelt of Britain (center) took home silver and Beatrix Loughran (right) of Team USA took home bronze.
Friendly Competition
Pictured: French figure skater Andrée Joly and American figure skater Beatrix Loughran strike a pose during a practice session.
Getting in Some Practice
Pictured: A group of American skaters spend some time practicing together.
Goal Time
The Canadian team scored a whopping 122 goals throughout the Winter Games, only allowing three to be scored against them.
Pictured: Team USA faces off with Team Canada during an ice hockey match.
Being Brought to the Top
Those competing in the bobsleigh event were brought to the starting point by horse-drawn sleigh.
Sleigh Ride Together
Team Great Britain, comprised of Ralph Broome, Thomas Arnold, Alexander Richardson and Rodney Soher, took home silver in the four-man bobsleigh event.
Cleaning Up Nicely
The British curling team used actual household brooms during their event.