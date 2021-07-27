10 Incredible Photos from Tuesday's Competitions at the Tokyo Olympics
You have to see these moments to believe them
Estonia's Katrina Lehis reacts during the women's fencing team épée semi-final bout.
Brazil's gold medalist surfer Italo Ferreira celebrates on the podium at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach.
France's Marie-Eve Paget (left) fights for the ball against Japan's Mio Shinozaki during the women's quarterfinal 3x3 basketball match between Japan and France.
Team USA's Sunisa Lee competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's team final; though Simone Biles withdrew from the competition, Lee and her teammates finished with the silver medal.
Daniel Dhers of Venezuela practices for the BMX freestyle competition at Ariake Urban Sports Park.
Athletes from various countries compete in the men's skiff - 49er class race at Enoshima Yacht Harbour.
Team Canada pauses for the national anthem prior to the women's Group E soccer match between Canada and Great Britain at Kashima Stadium.
Wanyong Park of South Korea waits to take to the field during the rugby sevens men's placing 9-12 match between Ireland and South Korea at Tokyo Stadium.
Ira Brown of Japan dunks the ball in the 3x3 basketball competition at Aomi Urban Sports Park.
Russia's Oleg Stoyanovskiy (red) blocks a shot by Mexico's Josue Gaston Gaxiola Leyva in the men's preliminary beach volleyball Pool B match between Russia and Mexico at Shiokaze Park.