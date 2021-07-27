10 Incredible Photos from Tuesday's Competitions at the Tokyo Olympics

You have to see these moments to believe them

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett
July 27, 2021 05:20 PM

Credit: Fabrice COFFRINI/AFP/Getty

Estonia's Katrina Lehis reacts during the women's fencing team épée semi-final bout.

Credit: OLIVIER MORIN/AFP/Getty

Brazil's gold medalist surfer Italo Ferreira celebrates on the podium at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach.

Credit: Ina FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty

France's Marie-Eve Paget (left) fights for the ball against Japan's Mio Shinozaki during the women's quarterfinal 3x3 basketball match between Japan and France.

Credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty

Team USA's Sunisa Lee competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's team final; though Simone Biles withdrew from the competition, Lee and her teammates finished with the silver medal.

Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty

Daniel Dhers of Venezuela practices for the BMX freestyle competition at Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Credit: Clive Mason/Getty

Athletes from various countries compete in the men's skiff - 49er class race at Enoshima Yacht Harbour.

Credit: Atsushi Tomura/Getty

Team Canada pauses for the national anthem prior to the women's Group E soccer match between Canada and Great Britain at Kashima Stadium.

Credit: Dan Mullan/Getty

Wanyong Park of South Korea waits to take to the field during the rugby sevens men's placing 9-12 match between Ireland and South Korea at Tokyo Stadium.

Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty

Ira Brown of Japan dunks the ball in the 3x3 basketball competition at Aomi Urban Sports Park.

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Russia's Oleg Stoyanovskiy (red) blocks a shot by Mexico's Josue Gaston Gaxiola Leyva in the men's preliminary beach volleyball Pool B match between Russia and Mexico at Shiokaze Park.

