See Inside Olympian Evan Lysacek’s Opulent Thai Wedding — Including an Ice Palace After-Party!

Lysacek’s wedding to Bodiratnangkura, a real estate developer and member of one of Thailand’s most notable failies, spanned several days. They married at 12:12 on Dec. 12 in a Buddhist ceremony and then, on Dec. 14, they celebrated with some 300 friends and family in a Western-style reception. Among the guests were various Thai deputy prime ministers, foreign ambassadors, dignitaries and Thai royals.

“We didn’t just want to welcome our guests to Thailand but give them a unique experience here in Bangkok,” says Bodiratnangkura, 41. “We wanted our guests to be immersed in Thai culture, music and cuisine. Our lives will always be a fusion of Thai and Western culture, which has been a major consideration in the planning of our wedding.”