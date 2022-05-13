This week's PEOPLE cover star got bit by the horse bug as a kid, and never looked back. The Mean Baby author, 49, announced in January 2021 that she was thrilled to hop back in the saddle after having to take a lengthy break due to her multiple sclerosis symptoms.

Saying that she was giving herself grace as she restarted her riding career, Blair opened up about how much her horse Nibbles (who joined her PEOPLE shoot!) meant to her.

"When I am at the barn I finally have the white unicorn I cannot believe is in my life and I want to rise to the occasion," she wrote in a heartfelt post.