Photographer Pushed by Raiders' Davante Adams After Game Submits Police Report, Claims He Was Injured

Adams publicly apologized to the photographer for shoving him after Monday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

By
Jason Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022 06:48 PM
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams responds to questions at a news conference following the teamâs training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Henderson, Nevada. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Photo: Heidi Fang/getty

A photographer who was shoved by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams after a game this week has filed a police report alleging he was injured in the incident, PEOPLE confirmed.

On Monday night, Adams was filmed pushing the photographer just moments after the Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 30-29 at Arrowhead Stadium. Adams appeared to shove the man as he crossed in front of him while walking to the locker room following the game.

In a statement sent to PEOPLE, Sgt. Jake Becchina of the Kansas City Police said the cameraman contacted the department on Monday night after he was "pushed to the ground causing injury."

"At the end of the game, he was pushed to the ground causing injury," Becchina said. "He made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police."

The injuries he experienced are not believed to be life-threatening, Becchina noted.

Becchina says the department would investigate the incident and will coordinate with prosecutors to determine if any charges are applicable. The investigation is expected to take longer than two days.

According to ESPN, the cameraman is a freelancer who worked Monday Night Football for the network. The outlet said he had equipment at the time of the alleged altercation and was credentialed to be on the field.

After the game, Adams publicly apologized to the photographer while speaking to reporters.

"Before I answer anything else, I want to apologize to the guy," Adams said, per the Kansas City Star. "There was some guy running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me. We were coming off the field and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground."

"I would like to say I'm sorry to him for that," he continued. "That was just frustration mixed with running and literally running in front of me. I shouldn't have responded that way but that's how I, initially, responded so I want to apologize to him for that."

Adams took his apology to social media later that night, writing in a tweet that he felt "frustrated" after the loss.

"Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game," he wrote in a tweet. "Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately."

"Thats not me," Adams added. "MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this."

