Denver Broncos player Phillip Lindsay is ready to fly the coup.

The 25-year-old running back has lived with his parents since joining the franchise as an undrafted free agent in 2018, according to KCNC. But during an appearance on Ian Rapoport’s podcast this week, Lindsay announced that he’s finally preparing to pack his bags.

“Yeah, I am,” Lindsay said after he was asked if he was ready to say bye to his parental roommates. “It’s about time for me to move out and I think that I played it smart.”

Lindsay — who leads the Broncos in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, according to ESPN — was able to save much of his salary by living in his parents’ Denver-area home. According to the outlet, Lindsay earned a base salary of $570,000.

“I was able to save some money for me to be able to get a place and also help myself out after getting a place,” he said on the podcast. “I just think it was the right choice to do right now. I definitely am going to move out and be an adult now.”

But Lindsay said he enjoyed living with his parents, and he got more out of it than simply saving money.

“I’ve been fortunate to have the opportunity to be around my father and my mother to keep my head straight,” he said. “Everybody needs somebody to talk to. Everybody needs somebody to laugh with, cry with, complain with — that’s human nature.”

Lindsay isn’t the only frugal player in the NFL. New England Patriots rookie Joejuan Williams recently told the Boston Globe that he’s saving close to 90 percent of his paychecks to invest for the long-run.

“I’m going to sacrifice now for me to be happy later,” Williams told the outlet. “I can go buy me a really nice car, I can go buy me a really nice house if I wanted to, I can go buy me a really nice chain — multiple chains — if I wanted to. But that’s not going to suffice me for when I’m 40, 50, or 60 (years old). Who knows when I’m going to need that bread.”

Williams signed a four-year deal worth $6.6 million with New England. Two years and $4.1 million of his deal are guaranteed.

Former Patriots player Rob Gronkowski claims he didn’t even touch his NFL contract money before retiring at 29.

“To this day, I still haven’t touched one dime of my signing bonus or NFL contract money,” Gronkowski wrote in his book, It’s Good to Be Gronk. “I live off my marketing money and haven’t blown it on any big-money expensive cars, expensive jewelry or tattoos and still wear my favorite pair of jeans from high school.”