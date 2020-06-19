5 Phillies Players and 3 Staff Members Test Positive for Coronavirus in Outbreak at Training Facility

The team's training facility in Clearwater, Florida, is now closed until "medical authorities are confident the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected," managing partner John Middleton said

Several Philadelphia Phillies players and staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after assembling for workouts at Spectrum Field, the team's training facilities in Florida.

Five players and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, the Phillies confirmed in a press release obtained by PEOPLE Friday.

"In addition, 8 staff members have tested negative for the virus, while 12 staff members and 20 players (both major league and minor league players) living in the Clearwater area are in the process of being tested and are awaiting the results of those tests," the team's press release said.

The training facilities will remain closed until "medical authorities are confident the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected," managing partner John Middleton said in a statement.

"The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority, and as a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected," he said.

The team declined to comment on the potential implications of the outbreak on the Phillies' 2020 season, "believing that it is too early to know."

The MLB did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The news of the outbreak comes as the MLB looks at July 10 as a potential start date for the 2020 season after going on hiatus in March and postponing spring training. The league held a virtual draft on June 12.

Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci recommended that the baseball season take place during the summer and "avoid" playing in the colder late fall and winter months.

The MLB and the players' union are currently trying to come to an agreement on both health protocols and players' pay, USA Today reported.

As stay-at-home restrictions in the state lift, Florida recorded a new high for single-day confirmed cases of COVID-19, putting the state's total at 89,748 on Friday afternoon.