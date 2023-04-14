Phillies Pitcher Slams MLB Teams for Extending Beer Sales to 8th Inning and Putting People 'At Risk'

On the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast Thursday, Matt Strahm said the move is "putting our fans and our family at risk, driving home with people who have just drank beers 22 minutes ago"

By
Published on April 14, 2023 03:28 PM
Philly Pitcher Matt Strahm Speaks Out About Beer Sales
Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm isn't a fan of the recent trend of ballparks extending the clock on their beer sales.

On the Thursday podcast of Baseball Isn't Boring, the starting pitcher, 31, reasoned that the move — done in response to the shorter length of baseball games this season — is actually a dangerous trend.

"The reason we stopped [selling alcohol in] the seventh before was to give our fans time to sober up and drive home safe, correct?" Strahm said. "So now with a faster-pace game — and me just being a man of common sense — if the game is going to finish quicker, would we not move the beer sales back to the sixth inning to give our fans time to sober up and drive home?"

He added, "Instead, we're going to the eighth, and now you're putting our fans and our family at risk, driving home with people who have just drank beers 22 minutes ago."

Philly Pitcher Matt Strahm Speaks Out About Beer Sales
Ben Ludeman/Texas Rangers/Gett

Four Major League Baseball teams have already extended the times of beer sales — the Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks — but Strahm elaborated that he's "not surprised" about the development.

"When you mess with billionaires' dollars, [they] find a way to make their dollars back," he said. "My thing is, when you're looking at the safety of your fans, that's probably not the smartest decision to extend it into the eighth."

He added that "it just makes no sense to me that you're going to allow it to the eighth inning."

The change is one of many baseball fans, and athletes, are coming to terms with as the 2023 season gets underway.

In February, MLB unveiled new rules for the game, which has long drawn criticism for its extended game times.

A pitch timer (pitchers only have 15 seconds to throw the ball when there are no base runners) and shift restrictions (which prevent infielders from essentially being out of position) were among the changes instituted.

Just weeks into the new season, the rules have already had an impact on the game.

The average game time is down 31 minutes, and is on track to be the sport's lowest in nearly 40 years, according to the Associated Press.

