Phillies Baseball Fan Gets Injured by a Foul … Hotdog: It 'Hit Me Like a Ton of Bricks'

Baseball stadiums warn fans to beware of balls and bats making their way into the stands — but they never said to watch out for flying hot dogs.

At the Philadelphia Phillies’ game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, the team’s mascot, the Phillie Phanatic came out on his famous Hot Dog Launcher to fire snacks into the crowd. Unfortunately, one of the hot dogs — wrapped in duct tape to prevent it from coming apart mid-flight — hit fan Kathy McVay right in the face.

“It just came out of nowhere. And hard,” she told WPVI.

A strange story involving the Phanatic, a hot dog, and a head injury. If you think a bun and a sausage couldn't really hurt anyone… think again: https://t.co/4sdXmt1YcG pic.twitter.com/O7Xj15QIrb — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) June 21, 2018

McVay was sitting behind home plate, and a shoulder injury prevented her from deflecting the flying food, WPVI reported. She said the hot dog “hit me like a ton of bricks” and knocked her glasses off her face.

6ABC

She went to the emergency room and underwent a CT scan to make sure she didn’t have a concussion.

Phillie Phanatic Chris Szagola/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Although nothing was broken, McVay has significant bruising that requires icing every 20 minutes.

“I have a small hematoma in my eye,” she explained to the station. “And mostly, it’s going to get worse before it gets better. It’s going to go down the side of my face.”

Coming up at 4:30 and 6 on Action News- hear from this Phillies fan injured by a hot dog fired from the Phanatic’s hot dog cannon. The ⁦@Phillies⁩ say the mascot feels terrible about it. pic.twitter.com/2kXlPAX6V3 — sarahbloomquist (@sarahbloomquist) June 20, 2018

Despite the freak accident, McVay doesn’t plan to pursue any legal action, and even finds the humor in the situation, according to WPVI.

“It gives people a good laugh, and if that makes somebody chuckle, then that’s fine,” she said.

The team contacted McVay to apologize and offered her tickets to a future game, WPVI reported. Officials said the team’s mascot “feels terrible about what happened.”