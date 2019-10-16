Philadelphia Phillies' Mascot Stands in for Bride During First Look — Watch the Groom's Reaction

Image zoom Hunter Martin/Getty

A bride knocked a surprise for her groom out of the park earlier this month, thanks to a little help from Phillie Phanatic.

During the first look portion of the wedding ceremony in Rose Valley, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 4, Shannon Doherty invited the Philadelphia Phillies mascot to shock her now-husband Kevin, who she describes as a “huge Phillies fan” who “loves the Phanatic.”

“Kevin is the sweetest man in the world and I knew our first look could be emotional for him,” she told FOX 29. “So I wanted to do anything I could to bring some humor and fun to the big moment.”

Decked out in a comical bridal veil, the green, fluffy Phanatic stood in front of the groom, waiting to surprise the fan on his big day.

Video of the reveal shows the removal of Kevin’s blindfold, eliciting a “No way!” from the groom as he laughed and Shannon looked on from behind. “What’s up? What are you doing here?” Kevin joked as the mascot hugged and kissed him.

The light-hearted shock quickly melted into tear-filled joy as Kevin turned to Shannon, seeing his soon-to-be wife in her gown for the first time.

“His reaction to seeing his beloved mascot was almost as great as his emotional and touching reaction when he turned to see me,” Shannon told FOX 29. “Everything was perfect.”