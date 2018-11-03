Philadelphia Is Having a Super Bowl Baby Boom 9 Months After the Eagles' Big Win

February was baby-making season for many NFL fans all thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles — and now, nine months later, the chicks are hatching.

According to Philly area news stations, local hospitals are reporting a boom in babies this month, and nurses are pointing to the Eagles as the reason for the spike. Why? Because it was on February 5, nine months ago on Sunday, that the team faced off against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles were listed as major underdogs coming into the matchup for the Lombardi Trophy, since they were then being led by backup quarterback Nick Foles after star player Carson Wentz was injured late in the regular season.

Defying all expectations, the Eagles played beautifully that night, and it was enough to withstand Brady’s late-game rally. Philly won the championship with a score of 41-33, and along with the Eagles, birds and bees were in the air for many couples looking to celebrate in their own way.

“It’s really cool, it’s fun because it’s our hometown, our Super Bowl,” Lankenau Hospital nurse Allison Smith told CBS Philly.

She continued: “We won and it’s something fun to do for our town and our hospital to have all these babies here and celebrate them for the Eagles’ win and for these families who have new Super Bowl babies.”

Of course, Valentine’s Day was just a little more than a week out from their championship win — and less than a week from their parade — so, it was just a perfect storm of happiness and romance that may have lead to many of these newborns!

Dr. Eva Martin, an OBGYN at Main Line Health, told CBS that at least one baby was named after an Eagles quarterback — just not the one who won the Super Bowl.

“I did have a patient two weeks ago who named their son Carson,” she said. “So it’s becoming a popular name.”

According to BabyCenter, Carson has risen 24 spots in the last year to become No. 60 on the list of most popular boy’s names in the United States.

But backup QB Foles shouldn’t feel jealous. Mario and Anna Castelli said the inspiration for the name of their baby girl, Layla Grace Foles, came from his Super Bowl victory, reported ABC.