The Philadelphia Flyers Have a New Mascot — and Twitter Is Absolutely Terrified of It

There’s a strange, new orange creature taking the ice in the City of Brotherly Love.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty, who wears a Flyers jersey and gloves, has a wild mane and massive googly eyes.

The NHL website gave the creature a backstory: Calling Gritty “talented but feisty” and “loyal but mischievous,” the website says, “He claims that he’s been around for a lot longer than we know it, and recent construction at the Wells Fargo Center disturbed his secret hideout forcing him to show his face publicly for the first time.”

Gritty had a less-than-ideal debut on Monday, when the Flyers lost to the Boston Bruins. He dramatically slipped on the ice and shot a man in the back with his t-shirt gun.

i regret to inform you things are not off to a great start for Gritty. pic.twitter.com/PuCuCuXPTY — Autumnal Blinn (@NHLBlinn) September 25, 2018

Gritty just shot a dude in the back pic.twitter.com/A1KdXdobpe — Amanda Hugnkiss 💖 (@orangeandsass) September 24, 2018

The internet had no shortage of thoughts on the mascot — ranging from fear to giggles.

Me 10 hours ago: Gritty is dumb as hell Me now: I will die for Gritty — SmashMike🥤 (@Mikelennial) September 25, 2018

Did a background check on Gritty and here is what we found… pic.twitter.com/HuR29OHybW — Bob Kelly (@BobKellyFOX29) September 25, 2018

I’d watch an HBO 24/7 just about Gritty. — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) September 25, 2018

i’m afraid to make fun of Gritty because that is the face of a mascot who has killed a man and will do it again pic.twitter.com/OvBihL6YQF — steve rogers is a riveters fan (@rivs_are_rollin) September 25, 2018

Absolutely being gritty for Halloween — Matt Cannon (@mattcannon1122) September 25, 2018

Gritty is not the mascot that we wanted, but he is the mascot that we needed — Juls (@JUL__yah) September 25, 2018

Gritty got in on the fun by tweeting a photo of himself posing like Kim Kardashian West on the cover of Paper magazine. Jake Tapper replied, “Don’t ever change, Gritty.”

The players were as taken aback by Gritty as the fans were. According to Philly.com, Wayne Simmonds said in reaction to Gritty, “Not my mascot.”

“Never seen that thing before in my life. I kind of like the Phanatic,” he added, namedropping the Philadelphia Phillies’ mascot. “But this orange —”

“What’s his name? Gritty?” Oskar Lindblom reportedly commented. “We’ll see how gritty he is.”