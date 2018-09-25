The Philadelphia Flyers Have a New Mascot — and Twitter Is Absolutely Terrified of It

There’s a strange, new orange creature taking the ice in the City of Brotherly Love.
The Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty, who wears a Flyers jersey and gloves, has a wild mane and massive googly eyes.
The NHL website gave the creature a backstory: Calling Gritty “talented but feisty” and “loyal but mischievous,” the website says, “He claims that he’s been around for a lot longer than we know it, and recent construction at the Wells Fargo Center disturbed his secret hideout forcing him to show his face publicly for the first time.”
Gritty had a less-than-ideal debut on Monday, when the Flyers lost to the Boston Bruins. He dramatically slipped on the ice and shot a man in the back with his t-shirt gun.
The internet had no shortage of thoughts on the mascot — ranging from fear to giggles.
Gritty got in on the fun by tweeting a photo of himself posing like Kim Kardashian West on the cover of Paper magazine. Jake Tapper replied, “Don’t ever change, Gritty.”
The players were as taken aback by Gritty as the fans were. According to Philly.com, Wayne Simmonds said in reaction to Gritty, “Not my mascot.”
“Never seen that thing before in my life. I kind of like the Phanatic,” he added, namedropping the Philadelphia Phillies’ mascot. “But this orange —”
“What’s his name? Gritty?” Oskar Lindblom reportedly commented. “We’ll see how gritty he is.”