Philadelphia Flyers' Mascot Trolls Lindsey Vonn’s Fiancé at Game: She ‘Could Do Better’

The beloved and bizarre Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot, Gritty, pulled out all the stops to win Lindsey Vonn‘s affection when her fiancé, hockey player P.K. Subban, visited Wells Fargo Arena for a game on Wednesday.

As Subban, 30, and his New Jersey Devils warmed up on the ice before their matchup against the Flyers, Gritty stood nearby behind the arena’s glass with a sign for Vonn that read “Lindsey could do better” along with arrows that pointed right to his smiling — and terrifying — face.

The Flyers posted an image of Subban standing in front of the sign to their Twitter account, which garnered a ton of reaction from social media.

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. Brilliant move, Gritty,” one Twitter user said about the picture.

“Gritty,” wrote another. “A legend forever.”

The post even got a response from the Twitter account of the Devils, who replied “shaking my head.”

The Flyers responded back to the comment, simply writing, “truth hurts.”

Subban has nothing to worry about: In September, Vonn sold her Colorado home to move in with him in New Jersey, about a month after the two announced their engagement.

The Olympic ski champion, 34, listed her five-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence — the first she’s ever owned — on the market for $6 million, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

“Since she is now retired from professional skiing, she is spending more time there to be close to him while he is in season,” Vonn’s rep told PEOPLE.

Subban was drafted into the NHL in 2007 by the Montreal Canadiens and became a fan favorite for his performance both on and off the ice.

he 2015, Subban donated $10 million to the Montreal Children’s Hospital, inspired by his encounters with people and families experiencing hardships. After several years with the Predators, he was traded to the Devils this summer.

Vonn last dated NFL assistant coach Kenan Smith for a year before the pair amicably split in November 2017. The alpine skier was also previously linked to Tiger Woods, whom she dated for nearly three years before calling it quits in 2015. She split from U.S. skier Thomas Vonn in 2011 after four years of marriage.