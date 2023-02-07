Philadelphia Eagles Player Lane Johnson Maintains a 5,500-Calorie Diet to Stay Game Ready

Philadelphia Eagles star Lane Johnson is revealing his meal plan ahead of his team's big game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2023 Super Bowl.

To maintain his 330-pound build, the 6-foot-6 NFL player, 32, revealed to The Athletic that he sticks to a 5,500-calorie diet that consists of micronutrient-dense food and protein-heavy meals that minimize fatigue, bloating, and digestion issues.

"It's a lot, but the whole thing is it's easy on the digestive system. So it's not like you're always bloated. … It's a lot easier on the stomach than eating a whole bunch of stuff," he explained to the outlet.

To keep up with his athletic performance, he breaks down his meals to include 250 grams of protein, with the fat percentage staying below 30. Only about 1,000 calories come from protein, with the remaining calories taken in by the carbohydrates in his meals.

"That sounds like a lot to you and me. But that's not outrageous for sports performance," added bodybuilder Stan Efferding, who created Johnson's meal plan, achieved with food from his meal prep delivery service company, The Vertical Diet.

"I tried to make sure that … it's easy to consume, a lot of food digested quickly and be hungry again soon enough to where you can get enough meals in a day to accumulate the kind of calories that you need," continued Efferding.

The meal prep company explains on its website that its plans include delivery of 12 or 24 microwave-ready meals that stay fresh in the refrigerator for 12 to 15 days or frozen for up to six months. To figure out the amount of calories that are needed to achieve one's personalized goals, the company has an online Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) calculator.

Jonson often eats the "monster mash" meal, which includes white rice, bone broth, red peppers, scrambled eggs, and lean beef or bison.

When asked why he maintains such a strict meal plan, Johnson said he wants to perform better on the field and off in his role as a son and a father of three.

"I want to play at a super high level for whatever time I have left, and that's really it," Johnson, who wad drafted into the NFL nearly 10 years ago. "My kids are getting older, my parents are getting older. You spend a lot of time away from the people you love. But that's the sacrifice we all make."