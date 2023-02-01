Philadelphia Eagles Player Josh Sills Indicted on Rape, Kidnapping Charges Days Before Super Bowl

Sills is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16 in Cambridge, Ohio

Published on February 1, 2023 11:47 AM
This is a 2022 photo of Josh Sills of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of when this image was taken Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Football Headshots, United States - 05 May 2022
Photo: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio, just 10 days before his team is set to compete in the Super Bowl.

The charges against Sills, 25, stem from an incident with a woman on Dec. 5, 2019, in Guernsey County, Ohio, according to the indictment.

According to prosecutors, Sills "purposely compelled" the victim to "submit by force or threat of force" to sexual conduct. The charges are for felony rape of the first degree.

The NFL rookie is also being accused of kidnapping the woman, as the indictment alleges that Sills "did, by force, threat, or deception, remove" the victim from "the place where she was found or restrain the liberty of her for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a felony."

Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) looks on during training camp on August 7, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA.
Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Sills was indicted by a grand jury this week following an investigation conducted by the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office. A court date for him to appear has been set for Feb. 16. in Cambridge, Ohio.

PEOPLE has contacted the Philadelphia Eagles for comment. Neither the Eagles nor the NFL have publicly commented on Sills' alleged charges.

Sills was signed by the Eagles in 2022 after he went unselected in the NFL draft. The offensive guard played one game this season as a rookie in Week 5. The Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Arizona.

